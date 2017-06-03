Sonic Mania Speeding To Systems On August 15, 2017

The trailer is honestly heartwarming.

SEGA is playing on the nostalgia of classic platformer fans once again with Sonic Mania, hoping to excite both old and new fans alike with a brand-new adventure.

Another new Sonic game, called Sonic Forces, is also due out later this year.

Sonic has been a gaming icon since the 8-Bit era – and fans have long called for a return to his 2D gaming roots.

Sonic Mania has been officially given the release date of August 15th, including the Nintendo Switch version.

Previous reports indicated that the release date of the revival video game will be pushed back from its initial launch this spring until the summer of 2017.

The official pre-order trailer is a rolled-up ball of spiny-sapphire sexiness.

Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC owners can pre-order Sonic Mania now.

Sonic Mania is an essential addition to any retro gaming collection.

Sonic Mania is one of two Sonic the Hedgehog games coming in 2017. Also in the trailer, Sega has depicted the hand-drawn animations of Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. Sonic, Tails and Knuckles will all be playable in the game, and each one of them comes with their own unique abilities. There are many of never-before-seen hidden paths and secrets. To cater to these players, Sega previously revealed a physical collector’s edition that is loaded with goodies for Sonic aficionados.