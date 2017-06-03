South Africa’s rand weakens on reports Zuma survived exit push

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress said on Monday it was seeking an urgent judicial inquiry into corruption allegations involving President Jacob Zuma.

The stalwarts were deeply concerned that a significant number of the ANC leadership decided that Zuma’s recall should not be accepted, and chose to release a statement on Monday before the NEC press briefing at 14:00.

Emails between President Zuma’s son Duduzane and figures from a company owned by the controversial Gupta family – who reportedly wield considerable influence over Mr Zuma – include a letter to the Abu Dhabi royal family, our correspondent says. They are also concerned about a dip in popularity ahead of national elections in 2019.

The Sunday Times wrote in its leading article that Zuma has survived a string of scandals “precisely because most of the NEC is in his pocket”.

Opposition to Zuma within the ANC has mounted since he fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister and made 19 other changes to the executive on March 31 – a move that sparked public protests and cost the country its investment-grade credit rating.

It also published a graphic of supposed support and opposition to Zuma within the 107-member NEC, with 45 against and 41 in favour and the rest unknown.

Zuma believes that he can’t be held exclusively responsible for the ANC’s decline at the local government and municipality polls past year, which resulted in the ruling party losing key metros, including the City of Johannesburg, Tshwane and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

It’s important to distinguish this debate from the failure of the internal No Confidence push at the ANC NEC weekend meeting. The South African Council of Churches said it collated testimony showing that a powerful elite centered around Zuma has been systematically siphoning off state assets.

“However, there is little doubt that the most vociferous support for the President would naturally have come from those most directly involved in the project of state capture and the associated web of factionalism and corruption”.

“Regardless of whether a secret ballot is granted by the court or not, ANC MPs, as always, are expected to vote in line with the decision of the Caucus of the ANC. Failure to do so is in violation of Rule 25.17.16.4 of the ANC Constitution”, the party said.

“Logic says that an ANC-based solution that results in Zuma being recalled is the best solution for the ANC and the country”, Mtimka said.

The ANC stood by Zuma at a similar meeting in November in a debate about whether he should step down, and analysts poured cold water on chances of him being ousted or quitting before his term as party head ends in December.

Mantashe said the NEC recommitted itself to focus on inequality, poverty and unemployment.

The party had given branches the go-ahead to start discussing new leaders.