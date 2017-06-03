Spacetime Ripples Challenge What We Think We Know of Black Holes

In yet another historic moment, an global research team, including scientists from India, announced the third detection of gravitational waves – ripples in the fabric of space and time which were first predicted by Albert Einstein more than a century ago.

The twin advanced detectors of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) on January 4, 2017 picked up an upward-sweeping “chirp”, characteristic of gravitational waves, caused by the merger of two massive black holes some 3 billion light years away, researchers involved in the project announced recently. Caltech recently announced this third detection, and like the previous two, it comes from two black holes colliding and forming into one – a cosmic calamity 3 billion light-years away and resulting in a new black hole with a mass 49 times that of the Sun.

“We have further confirmation of the existence of stellar-mass black holes that are larger than 20 solar masses – these are objects we didn’t know existed before LIGO detected them“, said David Shoemaker, spokesperson for the LIGO Scientific Collaboration (LSC), a body of more than 1,000 global scientists.

The newly detected merger occurred approximately 3 billion years ago, making it more than twice as old (and more than twice as distant) as the first two events, which occurred 1.3 and 1.4 billion years ago, respectively.

“Here for the first time, we’re seeing antialignment is favored”, said Erik Katsavounidis, senior research scientist in MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research and a member of the LIGO team, to MIT News.

In September 2015, LIGO first directly observed these gravitational waves during its first run since receiving Advanced LIGO upgrades. The LIGO equipment was originally meant to detect collisions of neutron stars but has now been shown to detect the waves from the merging black holes as well.

In all three cases, each of the twin detectors of LIGO detected gravitational waves from the tremendously energetic mergers of black hole pairs.

“The latest detection adds to the diversity of black hole merger events we’ve been able to observe directly”, said Peter Shawhan, an associate professor of physics at UMD and an LSC principal investigator who serves as Data Analysis Committee Chair for the LSC. In this scenario, the black holes can spin in any direction relative to their orbital motion. A statement from LIGO about the new discovery, Whitney Clavin of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) describes this dynamic as “like a pair of ice skaters spinning individually while also circling around each other”.

As tantalizing as these clues are, scientists hope there will be bigger revelations to come as they collect information about more and more black-hole systems.

“LIGO is opening up a new way to explore our universe, including populations of elusive black holes”, Key said.

GW170104 hints that at least one of the two black-hole spins might be misaligned with the binary orbit, mildly favoring the formation theory of dense stellar clusters. The black holes pair up after they sink to the center of a star cluster.

This work is testing, and thus far providing proof for, the theories proposed by Albert Einstein.

Sixty-seven scientists from 13 Indian institutions are part of the LIGO Scientific Collaboration, under the umbrella of the Indian Initiative in Gravitational-Wave Observations (IndIGO).