Spicer Referring Questions about Russia Investigation to Trump’s Lawyer

“The president and the first lady have made comments about that, and I will let that stand”, Spicer said of the Kathy Griffin kerfuffle.

Kushner’s attorney said her client is willing to talk to the Federal Bureau of Investigation if asked about his meeting with Gorkov, as well as separate meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Trump was likely responding to Clinton’s appearance Wednesday at Recode’s Code conference in California, where she discussed the 2016 presidential campaign at length. A December Forbes profile described him as a go-to person of trust for Trump, crucial in his election victory.

Griffin has apologized, saying that the brief video was “too disturbing” and wasn’t amusing.

Griffin is a stand-up comedian who co-hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage.

This past week, matters grew even more serious for Trump with new media reports of the president’s son-in-law and now-White House adviser Jared Kushner prior to Trump taking office allegedly attempting to establish an unsecured, back-channel way of communicating with the Russians.

“If I can be helpful, I’ve been very clear I want to make sure this president’s agenda gets done”, Lewandowski said during his Fox News appearance. Sean Spicer, whose head has been on the chopping block since his first rocky debut back in January, simply abandoned any shred of realism Tuesday for a fairytale version of Trump’s overseas trip that was nauseatingly, indeed laughably, gushy. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this.

At 12:06 a.m. on May 31st, Donald Trump tweeted, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe“.

Most people are not buying Spicer’s explanation of the viral gaffe.

“Do you think people should be concerned that the president posted somewhat of an incoherent tweet last night and that it then stayed up for hours?” he asked.

Jokes about Spicer’s response to Trump’s “covfefe” tweet abounded on social media, all revolving around the basic principle that Spicer would somehow defend the tweet by claiming that its meaning should have been obvious.

Overnight, #covfefe was trending on Twitter, and the original tweet has been retweeted more than 105,000 times and received more than 148,000 likes.

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet about people looking up “covfefe” on its website.

The word quickly earned entries on Urban Dictionary, with the top definition below.

Dubke is the latest White House staffer to leave the administration as scrutiny intensifies over contacts Trump staffers may have had with Russian government officials during the campaign and transition. Trump has privately and publicly pinned much of the blame for his administration’s rough start on the White House’s communications strategy.

Dubke’s job was to work behind-the-scenes managing the White House communications strategy and responses to crises, such as the firing of FBI director James B. Comey, the investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 US election, and Jared Kushner’s allegedly back channel communications with the Kremlin.

They call it a giant and arrogant step over the line – perhaps even treasonous – for a private citizen to try to set up covert communications with a hostile power like Russian Federation, particularly after US intelligence agencies accused Moscow of trying to interfere in the 2016 election to help Trump.