Spicer: WH Referring ‘All Matters’ on Russian Federation to Outside Counsel

“It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side-by-side, day-by-day with the staff of the communications and press departments”.

The administration has been fending off questions about a senior aide’s attempt to set up a secret back channel of communication with Moscow in the weeks before Trump was took office. “If he goes up and gives them instructions about how to think about this or that, that could be considered tampering”. Firing her husband – or publicly demoting him – is a sure-fire recipe to break that most important bond for Donald Trump. At the same time, he often undermines his staffers, contradicting their public statements and sending inflammatory tweets that derail their efforts to stay on topic.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer calls on a member of the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Washington.

“We are focused on the President’s agenda”, Spicer said. “He’s always proven that”.

Aside from Kasowitz, the White House is considering bringing on old campaign hands to help manage the fallout.

But this is the Trump White House we’re talking about. But he declined to say whether he’s been contacted by Trump or anyone else about a return engagement. “He’s better than the staff”. That said, 61% of Americans believe Trump does more harm than good when speaking on his own behalf, while 33% feel he does more good than bad.

Even if he ousted Mr Priebus, who has told friends that his goal was to remain in his job for at least a year, finding a replacement might be no easier than it has been for other positions. He later added: “It’s an ongoing conversation, and that’s a fair way to put it”.

Trump also exchanged numbers with French President Emmanuel Macron when the two spoke immediately following Macron’s victory earlier this month, according to a French official, who would not comment on whether Macron meant to use the line.

Last month, CNN reported that the FBI’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election was increasingly touching on the multiple roles of Kushner on both the Trump campaign and the Trump transition team.

It’s hard to write about Jared Kushner without going straight to the Icarus cliche – hubris, flying too close to the sun, falling into the sea.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade prompted Conway to explain whether it was the Russians or Kushner who proposed the secret communications. The goal was to connect Michael Flynn, Trump’s then-chief national security adviser, with Russian military leaders. The person demanded anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the sensitive conversation by name. According to this source, neither of Kushner’s meetings – with the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and with Russian banker Sergey Gorkov – were about sanctions, which Russian banks have been lobbying against since they were imposed in 2014.