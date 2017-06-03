Spieth avoids Colonial cut scare, has shot to defend title

Simpson leads after three rounds for the fifth time in his career, and first since the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in October 2013 that was also the last of his four PGA Tour victories. Langer, 59, pulled ahead of Singh with a 12-foot birdie on the par-4 16th. Casey fired a 68 that included a curving, 23-foot birdie putt on the final hole and Lee followed in the next-to-last group with his own 16-foot birdie to finish off a 69.

“It’s never easy for sure on this tour”, Kisner said.

“Obviously Colonial is going to get you if you don’t put it in position”, Rahm added.

“I’m just happy to win any tournament, but especially here”.

It is only the second time in 12 years at Colonial for the 54-hole leader to have more than a one-stroke advantage.

“I didn’t play well at Byron my first couple of years, so I just made a decision to stay out of Texas”, Simpson joked. “I let Damon down today”.

Kisner continued his superb play this season as his round included four birdies and a bogey on No. 17.

“That was big for me after missing the last two cuts”.

“I played 5 under on my last, what is that, my last 13, 14 holes – that’s the round of the day”, Spieth said. “The longest putt you’ll have is 25 feet if you’re pin high and you’re on the green”.

Simpson, the 2012 US Open champion, survived another windy day to post a nine-under 201 total at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

“I knew with putter I was going to have no worse than ten feet for par”, Kisner said of taking the flat stick from off the green at the last. “I had a couple of good par putts and then made some good birdie putts at the end”. “Then I win, and everybody questions if I was ever going to win again”. “It did become a good year for me”. 1, 2, 10 and 11, plus a bogey on the eighth, and made his round look simple despite a heat index that reached 104 degrees.

Knowing he needed to go low, Spieth seemed in his element firing at the flags in nothing-to-lose mode. “So to go from there to a second-place finish and nearly having a chance at a playoff is tremendous fight”. “I probably got the better part of the draw with the weather with the wind laying down this afternoon”. Kiz was the deserving victor this year. “The crowds were fantastic”.

Webb Simpson, the 54-hole leader, shot 71 to finish 8 under.

England’s Paul Casey began the final round just two strokes behind but endured a disappointing round of 73 to end up finishing tied 10th.

The trio sit on 7-under-par overall, one shot ahead of German golfer Max Kieffer. He missed two par-savers earlier from inside of six feet but dropped a 5-footer on the 72nd hole to secure the trophy. May. He hit two balls in the pond that fronts the ninth green and then tossed his wedge into the water after finally making the putting surface.