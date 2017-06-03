Sports world reacts to Warriors’ Game 1 domination of Cavs

He would finish the game with 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and played tremendous defense on James, who was his primary defensive assignment. Draymond Green, whose suspension in Game 5 previous year opened the door for the Cavaliers’ dramatic comeback, was scoreless through the first 35 minutes of the game and finished with nine.

The Cavs can score. That isn’t the issue. They shot the ball well, but what they did especially well was take care of the ball.

“You take one of the best teams that we had ever assembled past year, that we saw in the regular season and in the postseason, and then in the offseason you add a high-powered offensive talent like that and a great basketball IQ like that, that’s what stands out”, James said. Oracle Arena was rocking every time Durant took off for a powerful slam of his. Things looked similarly bleak for the Cavs a year ago, but they came back to … Problem is, they only had him for 58 seconds.

The Warriors lost that series because Bogut – their best rim protector – got hurt in Game 5. Durant and Curry form a pairing so potent that Klay Thompson and Draymond Green can chuck 28 bricks in a game, the Warriors can blow 15 layups in a half, and still break out their bludgeons before the midpoint of the third quarter.

Thompson’s defense was so good that despite going 2-for-10 in the first half, he was still a +3. While the Cavs put on a fearless face after the game, there are no easy answers here.

But the Cavaliers hurt themselves with 20 turnovers, tying an National Basketball Association record for a playoff or Finals game. For the first time all playoffs, James looked leg-weary at times in the second half Thursday night, almost scraping the rim on a dunk.

He had won the first battle with King James.

The rest of the roster was compiled by shrewd trades from the bargain bin along with an unspoken pressure from James to ensure ownership spared no expense when it came to contracts, luxury tax penalties be damned.

– The fourth, Kyrie Irving didn’t stop the ball as Durant sailed past.

While Durant and Curry soared, James and the Cavs struggled on the road.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks. “We met him everywhere he was to make sure he was part of everything we did”. “Be my guest”, they seemed to say as the Warriors drove hard to the hoop. Turnovers happen when you get away from the simple play.

To be fair, playing the Warriors is a slew of pick-your-poison decisions. After all, he shot just 3-for-16, missing all five of his three-point attempts.

Seasoned fans remember teams trying to drive on the “Bad Boy” Detroit Pistons of the late ’80s, or the rough-and-tumble New York Knicks of Charles Oakley and Anthony Mason, and getting absolutely clobbered on the way. They’re 80-15 this season. “They’re constantly breaking records every year”.

The Cavaliers are going to have to make some adjustments to slow down the Warriors.

While there was only a gentle drama leading up to this matchup, there should be a lot of action in this series.

And this series is a long way from over.

“Steve suggested we try to get the ball in his hands right away and put him in position where he can attack downhill”, Mike Brown said.

“This feels a lot like a year ago”. Nevertheless, James needs a lot more help.