Stanley Cup: Pittsburgh Penguins take 2-0 lead over Nashville Predators

But I’d stick with Rinne, if only because Juuse Saros is not exactly a Marc-Andre Fleury just waiting to be plugged in. He was called up for one game with the Predators, allowing three goals on 23 shots in a loss against the Buffalo Sabres on November 28.

Guentzel tapped home a loose puck under the left arm of Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne at 16:27 of the first. “I feel even more confident now that I’ve had a night of rest”, he said.

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his second goal of the night against the Nashville Predators.

Just 10 seconds in the Pens strike again, and it’s Jake Guentzel again.

After two bad games, however, you can expect the leash on Rinne to be what former National Hockey League coach Ron Wilson used to characterize as “Chihuahua short”. “We have to put it behind you”. “I think he’s had an opportunity to get a little bit of a second wind”. He’s the reason the Predators swept the Blackhawks and why the Blues had so much trouble scoring in the latter half of their series. And this is not the same Rinne. Subban has to believe in his team’s ability to win the next game or he might as well not play. In the past 15 years, it ranks second behind Game 2 of the 2013 Final between Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks, which was played between two Top 10 media markets and averaged 3.964 million. Winning Game 4 may be a different story, but the Predators will win Game 3. And when he faltered in Game 3 against Ottawa, Murray took the baton and has been even more spectacular since, posting a 5-1 record and a.943 SV%.

Pekka Rinne, Nashville’s No. 1 goalie, is now 0-7-2 in his career against Pittsburgh. “We’re looking at ourselves. We thrived off that first one though”. “So we’re going back home and we’re going to win the next game and we’ll see what happens after there”.

Country music star Alan Jackson will play a concert prior to Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in Nashville on Saturday. Nerves is one way to put it, but a lot of excitement, too.

Still, the three-time Vezina Trophy finalist has allowed only 13 goals in eight playoff games at home and his teammates vowed to play better defense.

Guentzel is now just two goals shy of the rookie record.

Still, it was Nashville striking first on a gorgeous individual effort from rookie Pontus Aberg.

Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray stopped 37 of 38 Nashville shots.

A Tennessee man chucked a catfish onto the ice in Game 1, was ejected, charged and then had charges dropped. The Predators had 18 shots in the first 20 minutes and the teams ended the period tied at 1-1.

Still, it was a goal that Rinne should have had.

If it was a weird way for Murray to win, it was a woeful way for Pekka Rinne to lose.

Ten seconds into the third period, Guentzel – who delivered the game-winner in Game 1 – notched his second of the game. Although the Pens never cashed in on any of their power plays, the Predators have to know better. Bryan Rust came in on the rush and flipped the puck at Rinne. “But it’s a (seven-game) series”. And now you are down 2-0 and look completely frazzled.

Proving again that the quality of their shots on goal matters more than the quantity, the Pittsburgh Penguins flattened the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final by capitalizing on their prime scoring chances.

“This is an exciting time for the Predators and the city of Nashville”, Jackson says in a press release.

Nashville had a nervous moment at the midway point of the first when P.K. Subban took a cross-check to the neck from Kunitz. “The influence he has on these kids goes a long way to giving these kids the confidence that they need”. That’s it. It’s done. He has found his touch at the right time for Pittsburgh, which leads the Final 1-0.

“I just tried to make the next save, tried to hold them off as long as possible”, Murray said.

“You want to be unselfish”, Blais told Guentzel over and over during Guentzel’s three years with the Mavericks.

In many ways, Subban’s word are refreshing because so many athletes refuse to say what’s on their minds.

“We’ve got guys in here that are learning, and we’re going to learn from those two games”, Subban said. “Next time Detroit is in town, I’m not going to sell octopus”, he said.