Star Wars Battlefront 2 Assault On Theed Gameplay Livestream Happening This Month

Electronic Arts has announced that it will livestream the first multiplayer gameplay reveal of “Star Wars: Battlefront 2” on June 10.

You can catch out the livestream on June 10 at 12:30 PM PT and it will feature a huge 40 player battle. And at the center of the swirling melee the lightsabers and Darth Maul and Rey cut swaths through the ranks of the battling troopers. If you’re not planning on watching the whole thing, the Star Wars Battlefront 2 segment will kick off at 12:20pm PT. Then enter EA’s sweepstakes to win a trip to EA Play where you can witness the gameplay in person. The battle will take place in Naboo and also sees Darth Maul and Rey getting involved. Theed isn’t the usual “walker assault” map we’ve become used too from the first game either – Rebel forces must work overtime to stop a massive troop transport from knocking down the doors of the palace before the massive transport vehicle unleashes all hell with its deadly cargo.

For those unaware, the Assault on Theed is from the science fiction film franchise’s prequel trilogy, and Star Wars Battlefront 2 is going to do its best to recreate its sheer scale and intensity with Clone Troopers mounting a defense against the invading forces of the Separatist Battle Droids.

The 40 players in question will include various Star Wars Battlefront community favourite livestreamers and YouTubers, such as JackFrags, Darkness429, StoneMountain64 and Neebs Gaming. Meanwhile, a second leaked clip also featured some behind the scenes look at emperor Palpatine’s Sentinel droid, Iden Versio’s droid sidekick, as well as very short glimpses at multiplayer. And one of the games that will be a highlight for the showcase is Star Wars: Battlefront II…and now we have an idea of what will be shown.