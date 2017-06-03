Steady NBA Finals Score for ABC

LeBron James had a simple explanation for what stood out in Game 1 of the NBA Finals: KD. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors will face each other for the third straight year starting today. Durant came into this Finals, five years after trying to meet everyone’s expectations in a more traditional way with the Oklahoma City Thunder, nearly in a no-win situation: If Golden State wins, he “short-cut his way to a championship ring”.

“They’re the best I’ve ever seen“, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.

First, it’s a best four-out-of-seven game series.

“We feel like we can play much better, especially offensively, just finishing better around the rim”, Curry said. He had six slams in the first half alone for the Warriors, who at 13-0 are already the first team to go this far in a postseason unblemished.

One of the newest Broncos, 2017 second-round draft pick DeMarcus Walker, was pulling for the Warriors, and one player in particular.

Finishing off the blacked out outfit with a gold chain, the 29-year-old looked carefree as she enjoyed the show, watching the likes of basketball heavyweights LeBron James and Stephen Curry play.

“We’ve been here before and know there’s a lot of work left to do”, Curry said. Said Durant, “That’s all this is about”. Sure, the Warriors won a record 73 games a year ago but in the end they failed to hold a 3-1 Finals lead as Cleveland rallied back in the series to win Game 7 and steal a title in Oakland.

Kevin Durant dropped 38 points with eight rebounds and the same number of assists without a turnover.

James had 19 points and 11 rebounds in the first half, the first time in his career he managed a playoff double-double before halftime. Those put even more pressure on a Cavaliers defense that was turned sideways by all the live-ball turnovers coughed up offensively.

Forget about the action on the court during Thursday night’s opening game of the NBA Finals, did you catch what Rihanna was up to?

This marks the first time in National Basketball Association history the same two teams played in three straight Finals and just the fourth time it has happened in the four major sports leagues. The Warriors’ fundamentals on defense – boxing out the Cavs’ excellent offensive rebounders, avoiding reach-in fouls on two of the game’s great penetrators – are the result of discipline that few can muster.