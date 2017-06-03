Steph Curry says he’s ready for NBA Finals redemption

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James has had to deal with a far more disturbing confrontation than anything the Golden State Warriors will serve up in game one of their National Basketball Association playoffs on Friday morning (AEST). Warriors guard Stephen Curry finished the game with 28 points and 10 assists. “Going into Game 2 we’ll be a lot more settled in, a lot better on the defensive end”. The Cavaliers gave up 22 points in the paint, and let the Warriors turn eight offensive rebounds into 12 second-chance points.

When the Cavs gave help, Curry hit 3-pointers.

They have become the modern-day Lakers and Celtics, who met six times in the Finals during the 1960s and three times during the 1980s. When halftime arrived, the Cavaliers were trailing 60-52.

In their nightmares the Cleveland Cavaliers will see Kevin Durant sprinting down the middle of the court and slamming down an uncontested dunk.

After a competitive first half, the Warriors pulled away in the third quarter and left the Cavs in the dust.

Curry started wearing the black sleeve in Game 4 of the Western Conference final after a fall the previous game led to a flare up of bursitis.

Golden State can’t get too high.

So even with nine days off before the series began against Cleveland, Curry is sticking with it. “I think we just locked in from the second quarter on”.

As fans we can only hope for the seven-game thriller we received a year ago. “So the backstory is as baby face back in college, I always wanted to grow a beard just to say that I could, but I could never get it to connect on this side right here”, he said showing off his facial hair. “My heart goes out to him”, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

It was exciting. Oracle Arena was roaring.

Brown addressed the media pregame and said he hadn’t spoken yet to Kerr.

Game 1 is Thursday at Oracle Arena, where the Cavaliers won their first championship a year ago by becoming the first team to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the finals. But Steve is so conscientious about the players – and you know the storyline and all these other things – that he wants to make sure that he feels good enough to come back and do it on a full-time basis and not rock the boat with anyone or not cause a distraction from our team.

Kevin Durant put on a show in his first Finals appearance since the 2011-12 season, when he lost in five games to LeBron James and the Miami Heat as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He underwent a procedure to fix a spinal fluid leak on May 5 at Duke University but said he is still ailing and in debilitating pain.

This is the first time in National Basketball Association history teams have met in three straight Finals.

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in Oakland at the scene of their Game 7 victory last June to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in this year’s highly anticipated NBA Finals.

STRAIGHT SHOOTERS? All-Star Klay Thompson is shooting 38 per cent from the field in the post-season and 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala is just 3 for 27 from 3-point range.