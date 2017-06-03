Sterling drops on fears Tories could fail to win an outright majority

The sharp reaction suggests that the currency markets are not prepared for a hung parliament, given all other polls have been pointing to a victory for May on June 8. You could have gotten 16-1 on such an outcome at the start of the campaign, it’s now down to just 5-1 with Ladbrokes.

ICM pollster, whose firm gave the Tories a 12-point lead this week, said the decision by the Times to put the story on its front page was “even braver than YouGov doing it in the first place”.

The problem, of course, is that there’s a reasonably large degree of uncertainty in the polls right now.

Labour, on the other hand, is expected to gain 28 seats.

When asked by a reporter if she would resign if she lost seats, May dodged the question on Wednesday, saying that the only poll that mattered was the election on June 8.

Although the gap between the two big rivals, the Conservatives and Labour, has narrowed, May’s party is still on course to win with a majority, but not necessarily the landslide predicted jut a few weeks ago when May called the snap election.

If the YouGov model turns out to be accurate, May would be well short of the 326 seats needed to form a government in June, when formal Brexit negotiations are due to begin.

Stefan Shakespeare, CEO of YouGov said that it would only take a small shift in favor of the Conservatives to see them win a healthy majority in the general election.

May surprised nearly everyone in April when she called the snap election, saying she wanted to strengthen her hand for negotiations with the rest of the European Union about Britain’s exit from the bloc.

However, one of the apparent implications of YouGov’s pronouncement yesterday that statistical analysis of their mega poll pointed to a hung parliament is that the company thinks the electoral geography of the election may not work to the Conservatives’ advantage after all.

The poll highlighted the damage done to the support for the Conservative Party over plans on social care of older people: the government had said that the elderly would have to pay the full cost of their care, whether or not they stayed at home or in a care home, until they were down to their last £1,00,000 of asset.

Jim Messina, a polling and data adviser for the Conservative Party who worked on Barack Obama’s campaign, said the YouGov numbers were stupid and that he had spent the day laughing at them.

May backed the “remain” campaign in the runup to last year’s referendum on European Union membership, though she made few public appearances, but has repeatedly sought to present herself as the only party leader able to make a success of Brexit despite giving few details of how she will handle the negotiations.

YouGov updates its model forecast daily, and said it conducted 6,858 interviews with potential voters on May 31, and a total 53,611 over the past week.

The Times offers a health warning with the polls: it has big variations and suggests that the Tories could get as many as 345 seats on a good night, up 15 MPs.