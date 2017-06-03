Steve Kerr Reportedly Not Ruled Out for Game 2 vs. Cavaliers

After losing the NBA Title to the Cavaliers in 2016, the Warriors went out and convinced Kevin Durant-a former NBA Most Valuable Player-to join the cast of stars that Golden State already had and Durant was the difference in Game 1.

Game One of the NBA Finals was Thursday, but the story eclipsing the big night was one fan in the audience heckling the other team: none other than Rihanna.

The NBA finals continue on Sunday, with the Warriors hoping to make home advantage count and double their lead before making the trip to OH, next week.

The Warriors won the 2015 championship but let a 3-1 lead slip a year ago as James’s Cavaliers finally brought the Larry O’Brien trophy back to Ohio. The Cleveland Cavaliers were completely outclassed in a 22-point rout that wouldn’t have been that close if not for 15 missed layups from the Dubs in the first half.

While Curry and Durant ran the offense, it was the collective defensive effort that sealed the deal for Golden State in Game 1.

The Cavaliers rallied within 80-68 with 3:06 remaining in the period, but Golden State wasn’t finished with its 3-point-shooting barrage.

Of the seven that picked the Warriors, four picked them in six games, two picked them in five, and one picked them in four.

However, when a journalist asked Durant about the RiRi stare down, he was pretty over it. They led Cleveland in second-chance points, too, 12-5. Without Green, Cavaliers would have even more dominance in their favor. James had 28 points, Irving had 24 and Love scored 15 points. James continued to produce for the Cavaliers and ended the half with 19 points.

The Warriors know better than to relax against James and their rivals, Durant said.

The Cavaliers were led by James with 28 points.

“Give Klay Thompson a ton of credit because he’s out there fighting over screens, getting hit, trying to contest, trying to rebound, trying to do it all for us defensively”, Warriors head coach Mike Brown told.

For Cleveland, there didn’t seem to be any rhythm offensively.

Part of the problem is Cleveland also has to defend against Golden State’s superlative long-range, three-point shooters as well.

Durant had 23 points, six assists and four rebounds in the first half. Sports commentator Jeff Van Gundy exposed his own inner fanboy when she happened to walk past him, completely missing a play and not giving the slightest damn: “I don’t know about that, but Rihanna just walked in front of me!”