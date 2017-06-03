Stock Floating Above Moving Averages: Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased Hudson’s Bay Co (HBAYF) stake by 53,740 shares to 111,231 valued at $1.09 million in 2016Q4. Whirlpool Corp now has $14.07B valuation. Grassi Inv Mngmt holds 1.32% or 171,426 shares in its portfolio. 199,020 shares of the stock traded hands. It is down 0.00% since June 1, 2016 and is. It has underperformed by 14.86% the S&P500. Guggenheim Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 209,714 shares. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. It has a 16.16 P/E ratio. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

12/03/2014 – Whirlpool Corporation had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. WHR was included in 3 notes of analysts from September 12, 2016. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 27 by Goldman Sachs. M Partners downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Monday, October 17 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, February 4.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 insider sales for $29.86 million activity. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 27 by Gabelli. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post $15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year. WHR’s profit would be $267.34 million giving it 13.30 P/E if the $3.57 EPS is correct. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Profund Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Pioneer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $16,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Moreover, Greenhaven Associates Inc has 8.18% invested in the company for 2.67 million shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 58,096 shares. About 289,026 shares traded.

The RSI (Relative Strength Index), an indicator that shows price strength by comparing upward and downward close-to-close movements is 66.60 for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). It has underperformed by 9.89% the S&P500.

Headlines about Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Watching recent volatility levels, we can see that shares have been recorded at 0.67% for the week, and 1.01% for the last month. The original version of this news story can be read at https://baseballnewssource.com/markets/next-financial-group-inc-sells-67-shares-of-whirlpool-co-whr-updated/819855.html. 77 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. FETTIG JEFF M also sold $21.74M worth of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Wednesday, February 22. $1.12M worth of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) was sold by Liotine Joseph T. on Wednesday, March 15. 133.90 million shares or 0.79% less from 134.97 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 211,065 shares in its portfolio. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees reported 1.2% stake. Lord Abbett Company Limited Liability Corp owns 537,900 shares or 0.3% of their USA portfolio. Bartlett And Co Lc invested in 178 shares or 0% of the stock. Lyrical Asset Ltd Partnership holds 932,704 shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $124,869,000. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2016 Q4. (NYSE:WSM). 600 were accumulated by Johnson Financial Grp Inc.

Among 6 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive.

Several analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. As per Monday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 1,667 shares as Whirlpool Ord (WHR)’s stock rose 1.07%. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. RBC Capital Markets maintained AT&T Inc. As per Wednesday, August 26, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. (NYSE:T) on Friday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating. On Friday, September 4 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $205 target in Tuesday, March 15 report.

– Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.