Subaru Is Bringing Back the Hardcore WRX STI Type RA

Currently, the only other model in Subaru’s range to wear the badge is the WRX STI – a high-performance four-door saloon.

It was back in April 2015 at the New York Auto Show when Subaru introduced the BRZ STI Performance Concept before announcing later the same month plans for a USA – (and presumably Canada-) bound STI-prepped version of the coupe. Now the highly anticipated BRZ STI will make its global debut on June 8th. The vehicle will attempt to set a new lap record for a four-door sedan at the famous Nürburgring race track later this summer. Like today’s STI, the Type RA was lighter and more hardcore than the standard WRX.

As of the moment, there is not much specs to go on regarding the upcoming Type RA.

The auto has been pimped out with red detailing on the grille, a mean-looking rear-wing and extra bonnet vents. “Part of the on-track footage above was filmed in truly ridiculous rainfall”.

We can look forward to June 8 to know everything, but we assume Subaru will tease this BRZ more as the date approaches. The gearbox is created to be able to shift gears in 20 milliseconds. The time to beat is a 7 minute 32 second lap.

The video below of a race-prepped Type RA NBR (for Nürburgring) Special splashing through the rain indicates where a production version might head. In fact, Subaru holds a 7:55 time for a non-street-legal Subaru WRX STI from 2010.