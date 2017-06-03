Surviving victim of train attack out of hospital

The word “Antifa” that he mentioned is typically used to describe people within this movement who are against nationalism and free speech. It wasn’t clear if he said something to draw Christian’s attention, but he stood up as Christian began shouting at him. A witness later said Christian called Muslims “criminals” and yelled “get off the bus and out of this country because you don’t pay taxes here”. “I call it patriotism!”

Authorities say there were three other men who attempted to intervene along with the stab victims.

As USA Today reports, he immediately began proclaiming some of them when appearing at a court on Tuesday. Christian did not enter a plea and has another court date June 7.

If you want to know what hate looks like, Portland police said look no further than the face of the suspect in Friday’s deadly train attack. Detective Michele Michaels said in a probable cause affidavit made public Tuesday that the videos had audio of Christian spewing racial and religious epithets during the attack.

“The idea that Portland is so liberal supersedes this dark, hidden secret about racism”, said Karen Gibson, a professor of urban studies at Portland State University. One of the women was wearing a hijab.

On Wednesday, Mangum met Fletcher at his house, where he’s been recuperating, and gave him a t-shirt that reads, “I love you and you are my hero”.

Destinee and her friend moved to the back of the train.

Fletcher, whose “wound was within millimeters of being fatal”, according to TIME, says he is grateful for the outpouring of support and the money that’s been donated to aid in his recovery and go to Best and Namkai-Meche’s families.

Rick Best was fatally stabbed on a train in Portland, Oregon Saturday, according to Portland police.

The grand jury should convene by next Tuesday, he said, and Christian will be presented with any indictments at his next court appearance.

I’m all good. I stabbed two motherfuckers in the neck and I’m happy now.

A neighbor of Christian’s family talks to KPTV about Christian’s criminal background, saying he’s suffered from mental illness going back at least 15 years and it has apparently been escalating.

Angel Sauls, left, helps her stepdaughter, Coco Douglas arrange a sign and some painted rocks she made for a memorial in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, May 27, 2017, for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women. I’m gonna say that on the stand. I’m a patriot, and I hope everyone I stabbed died.

Christian, who is a self-proclaimed white nationalist, has a long history of confrontations with police.

The homicide detective investigating the attack said in court documents that surveillance and cellphone video showed Christian cutting the three victims with a knife.

Records show that Christian has three prior felonies.