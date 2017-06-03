Taylor Swift is Heading to Court This August

Back in 2015, former radio DJ David Mueller filed a suit against Taylor Swift claiming he had been fired from his job after she’d accused him of groping her at a meet-and-greet.

This week, U.S. District Court Judge William Martinez in Colorado said that he will hear both stories during a nine-day jury trial on August 7.

A federal judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss a lawsuit from a Colorado DJ who claims he was wrongfully accused of grabbing Taylor Swift inappropriately.

In October of 2016, a judge consented to seal a photo from the meet and greet that Swift claims supports her claim of assault until the case goes to trial. Two years after the accusations against him in September of 2015, Mueller made a decision to sue #TaylorSwift, her mother, staff and record label, Big Machine, for a whopping $150,000 for defamation, claiming that Swift’s team was responsible for him being fired.

Mueller and his lawyers ridiculed Swift’s version of events by saying, “The contention that Mr. Mueller lifted up Ms”. A judge ruled that the photo will remain sealed, but Swift’s deposition was released. None of this changes the reality that if a jury accepts Mueller’s version of the facts, then it must substantially reject Swift’s version and vice versa. There would appear to be nothing improper about Swift-or any other person-making an honest report to an entity with which she does business that one of its employees assaulted or harassed her. Swift’s team argued that it was the KYGO radio station’s own independent investigation into the matter that led to his firing.

Mueller, who originally sued the star for loss of wages, has always maintained Swift was groped by another worker at the station.

Taylor countersued for sexual assault and battery and requested a jury trial, and in early 2016, Mueller upped the ante by adding two charges of slander to his suit. “Finally, the Court rejects Mueller’s interpretation because it would invite undue litigation gamesmanship, allowing parties to file successive rounds of “revived” counter- claims, counter-counterclaims, counter-counter-counterclaims, etc., even they were asserted further and further outside the applicable limitations period”. The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the ruling.