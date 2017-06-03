Tears on last night for Ringling Bros. ‘Greatest Show on Earth’

A parade of circus elephants with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey heads south on State Street, en route to the War Memorial, during a 1998 visit to Syracuse.

“The World’s Greatest Daredevil” says it’s emotional to see the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus’ final shows.

In January, the owners of Ringling Bros. announced that it would close the show after 146 years because of increasing costs and declining attendance, according to an Associated Press report. The final performance ends a 146 year run for the circus, which billed itself as “The Greatest Show on Earth“.

You can also watch a live stream of the show beginning at 6 pm CST on Ringling.com, Facebook live or YouTube. Ticket sales had already fallen, but they dropped more significantly than anticipated after the elephants were retired last May, according to the statement.

Members of PETA – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals – picket on the final day of the Ringling Bros Barnum and Bailey Circus in Uniondale, New York. To try and maintain ticket prices at a reasonable level where most families could come and enjoy the show just wasn’t possible. “Between now and May, we will give them one last chance to experience the joy and wonder of Ringling Bros“.

The last show ever of The Greatest Show On Earth included their signature big cats and aerial acts, among other featured performers.

The Danguir high wire troupe performs during a show, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Providence, R.I. Mustafa Danguir is the first in his family to perform in the circus.

The battle over animal rights dealt a seemingly fatal blow to the circus – Ringling had been targeted by organizations like PETA who consider it cruel to force animals to perform. “But there is a love for the circus that will never die”.

“Most of us cried when we heard the news”, said the former slack-wire star who kept as many as 12 cups and saucers in the air at one time, “but I realize it’s a business decision”. [Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images] “After much evaluation and deliberation, my family and I have made the hard business decision”, Kenneth Feld, chairman, and CEO of Feld Entertainment, the company that produces the Ringling Bros.

Feld Entertainment and the circus’ workers have repeatedly denied any claims of animal mistreatment, and spokesman Payne said they had found homes for all of the approximately 50 animals with the show.