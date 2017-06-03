Ten government soldiers killed in Philippines military air strike: minister

The investigation, he added, is aimed to prevent a similar incident that is proven fatal to government troopers.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte touches his head during his speech at the swearing in of officials of various municipalities at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, on Thursday, June 1, 2017.

The government’s latest count added that 43,733 families or 218,665 individuals already moved out of Marawi and are now staying either in evacuation centers or with their relatives in nearby towns, cities, and provinces.

Duterte said the Maute group was being given too much credit, and that the occupation of Marawi was the work of Islamic State, and planned long ago.

In recent days, Mr Duterte and his government have been portraying the fight as against foreign Islamic State fighters who have infiltrated the area, instead of just against local militants, saying Thursday the rebellion is “purely ISIS”, using an alternate name for the group.

Security experts fear that disparate extremists are coalescing in Mindanao under the Islamic State banner, establishing themselves in a country with a weak rule of law, thriving illegal arms trade and ready supply of brutal criminal factions…

The fighting began last week after government security forces received information on Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon, a high-profile terrorist target who has been chosen to lead an ISIS division in Southeast Asia and is on the Department of Justice’s most-wanted list for terrorists, and moved in to capture him.

The unrest has boosted fears that the Islamic State group’s violent ideology is gaining a foothold in the country’s restive southern islands, where Muslim separatist rebellions have raged for almost half a century.

Gen. Restituto Padilla, said Thursday that the Philippine military does not intend to halt airstrikes after the incident, citing a need to combat enemy snipers in the city.

The militants are also holding an unknown number of civilians hostage, according to Padilla and other authorities.

The week of fighting in Marawi has left scores dead.

Cardinal Luis Tagle released a statement last week pleading for prayers for the besieged city: “We must ask what makes people hurt their neighbor?”

“We want to live another day, we want to live another month”, Suganob said, standing in front of debris and partially burned buildings.

“They are trying to correct the way of living for everybody”, he said.

CNN Philippines’ Gerg Cahiles reported from Marawi City.

Padilla said Wednesday the militants had murdered 19 civilians but insisted that the military’s “precision airstrikes” had not killed any of the trapped residents.

While more than 100 are thought to have died in the ongoing conflict in Marawi City in the southern Philippines, fearless residents in one village fought courageously to prevent terrorists from seizing their community.