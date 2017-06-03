Ten Philippine soldiers killed in military air strike

Tanks arrive at a military camp in Iligan city to reinforce Government troops who are battling Muslim militants who laid siege in Marawi city for over a week now Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in southern Philippines.

An airstrike by the military on Wednesday killed 10 of its own soldiers and injured seven others, the military said.

Lorenzana said the governmout would also investigate if there was miscommunication between the ground commanders and the pilots.

Sylwander also urged the local governments and law enforcement agencies to ensure that schools in Marawi City and surrounding areas would be safe and open on time as the national school calendar begins next week.

If we can converge our troops, the more we won’t need air strikes.

An exodus of residents from mainly Muslim Marawi started on May 23, when the Maute rebels ran amok, torching and seizing buildings, capturing police weapons and vehicles, taking hostages, and freeing jailed rebels.

A botched airstrike targeting Islamic State militants in the southern Philippine city of Marawi ended with 11 Philippine soldiers dead and several wounded, prompting Manila to launch an investigation into the friendly fire incident.

“Sometimes mistakes happen. All we can do is make sure it will not happen again”, he said.

“I think it’s horrific for the civilian people who are in there and we really hope that both sides can agree that the civilians should be given the opportunity to come out”, the deputy head of the ICRC’s Philippine delegation, Martin Thalmann, told AFP in Marawi.

The first bomb landed on its intended target “squarely”, Lorenzana said.

“We continuously appeal to the chain of command.to refrain from using airstrikes”, Zia Alonto Adiong, a local politician and spokesman for the provincial crisis management committee said. The military has identified two Malaysians, two Indonesians, two Saudis, a Yemeni and a Chechen, ABS-CBN News reported.

The militants have murdered 19 civilians, the military has said, while insisting none have died in any air assaults or the intense street-to-street battles.

A battalion of marine soldiers landed in Marawi City on Thursday to augment the troops on the ground.

In back-channel talks with the militants, the remaining fighters had been urged to give up, Padilla said.

Jose Calida, the top Philippine prosecutor, said last week that the violence on the large southern island of Mindanao “is no longer a rebellion of Filipino citizens”.

“So we need to assist and help our personnel overcome this”, Padilla said.

Troops have cleared nearly 90 percent of Marawi city, where the gunmen linked to the Islamic State group have been fending off government troops since a botched raid to capture a veteran rebel leader triggered a militant siege, said military spokesman Brig.

President Rodrigo Duterte said yesterday that the Marawi plot “is purely ISIS”.