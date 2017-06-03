Tennis is full of gays, says Margaret Court

‘That’s all the devil. but that’s what Hitler did and that’s what communism did – got the mind of the children. She is actively trying to keep LGBT people from getting equal rights.

Legends Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King led those pleas while Sam Stosur hinted yesterday that players may refuse to walk out the arena next year.

In this January 26, 2015 photo, Australian tennis great Margaret Court smiles during the official launch of the remodeled Margaret Court Arena at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne.

She then passed on to the matter to transgender people and said: “You can think, “Oh, I’m a boy”, and it will affect your emotions and feelings and everything else”.

She wrote that while Court’s achievements on the court are outstanding, but diminished by what she has done off it.

In her open letter, published by Fairfax Media, Navratilova says Court is entitled to free speech but that doesn’t mean her words are free of outcome.

Margaret Court angered the gay and lesbian community after controversially saying she would not fly with Australian airline Qantas due to its support of same-sex marriage.

She added: “Now she is doubling down with her ridiculous comments about older women luring young girls on the tour to parties to turn them into lesbians”.

“(Navratilova) is a great player, but I’d like to see somebody at the top to whom the younger players can look up to”, Court said almost three decades ago. “She is demonising trans kids and trans adults everywhere”, Navratilova wrote. This is in fact sick and it is risky.

All current Australian tennis players have said they disagree with Ms Court’s views on homosexuality. Kids will suffer more because of this continuous bashing and stigmatising of our LGBT community.

Court, 74, criticised Navratilova in a 1990 interview after labelling her a poor role model for young tennis players because she was a homosexual.

Navratilova questioned how much blood will be on Court’s hands because kids will “continue to get beaten for being different”. Too many will die by suicide because of this kind of intolerance, this kind of bashing and yes, this kind of bullying. “There’s a whole plot in our nation and in the nations of the world to get in the minds of the children”. “Her life has just gone astray”.

“It’s a good thing she didn’t name anyone as I am pretty sure she would be sued for defamation”.

Asked if he would support a potential boycott, Murray said: “If something was to be done, I think it would be a lot more beneficial to do it before the tournament starts”.

Navratilova proposed renaming the arena to Evonne Goolagong Arena as it “has a great ring to it”.