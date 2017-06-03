Terror warning shuts German rock festival on opening night

“The organizers of Rock am Ring in close coordination with police have suspended the festival for today”, Koblenz police said in a statement. Investigations are now underway.

The festival – which takes place in Nurburg, Germany – say police have advised them to interrupt the festival and evacuate the site.

Security for the festival had already been stepped up, with an additional 1,200 staff, in response to the May 22 Manchester bombing which occurred after a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande. “The background to this was a concrete warning that made it impossible to rule out a terror threat”. Please go quietly in the direction of camping sites.

“There was no fear or panic”, she said.

The festival grounds were clear by 9:30 pm, about a half hour after people were told that they were going to have to leave.

In this video from the scene, concertgoers can be seen exiting the festival grounds while singing “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

Visitors leave the music festival Rock am Ring outside the western town of Nuerburg, Germany, Friday, June 2, 2017.

“We hope it will continue tomorrow”. Rock am Ring includes headliners Rammstein, Die Toten Hosen and System of Down along with performers Bastille, Five Finger Death Punch, Liam Gallagher, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sum 41, Machine Gun Kelly, Prophets of Rage, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Pierce the Veil. “We have to support the police investigations“, according to a translated statement provided to Billboard by festival owner Live Nation.

All visitors will be kept informed about any developments on all Rock am Ring Social Media channels, radio and the speakers.