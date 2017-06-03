Texas Senate attaches voucher plan to school finance fix

She was surprised Sunday night when she found out it was still alive in the final days of the Texas legislative session.

“If businesses saw that as vital to their interests, how much did the business lobby do to get fundamentally involved and communicate to elected officials that this is something that they absolutely had to have go their way?” he said. That forced Republicans to find a still-viable bill to attach the bathroom language to as an amendment.

“We’re big boys and girls, and we can certainly understand the realities of life around here”, said Jim Keffer, a former GOP state representative whom the Texas Association of Business brought on board in March to focus on issues including discriminatory legislation.

The legislation, now moving to the Senate requires public high school students to use bathrooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificate.

But according to Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who has advocated for Senate Bill 6, media misinformation about the measure sparked public outcry and successfully halted the bill in its tracks.

“Do they want their 11- or 12-year-old daughters going to bathrooms with my son?”

If it passes, the bill – also known as House Bill 3859 – “would allow child welfare service providers that contract with the state to use taxpayer money to discriminate against LGBT individuals and families”, said ACLU of Texas.

“The bill as filed is about disasters, and terror attacks and emergencies”.

Following a whirlwind weekend in the Texas Legislature that pushed abortion restrictions, religious objections and a so-called “bathroom bill” toward the desk of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, tired Democrats are sounding a familiar warning: We’ll see you in court.

Moody countered by stating that transgender students tend to be the victims of bullying and sex crimes in bathrooms, not perpetrators, to which Paddie remarked that the objective of the bill is to provide equal protection to all, including transgender students.

Rep. Bonnen said the bill does not create an unfunded mandate for schools because along with single-stall bathrooms and locker rooms, SB 2078 would allow transgender students to use multiple occupancy facilities in school.

The House is expected to reject Senate changes.

Thompson said that the push to make transgender kids used separate restrooms from their peers was based in fear rather than fact, and that no one in her district had ever asked her to pass any legislation relating to bathrooms.

Throughout the session, Patrick and House Speaker Joe Straus have been at odds over what should be the Legislature’s priorities.

The backlash against North Carolina’s HB2 has been significant, with companies such as Deutsche Bank and PayPal Holdings announcing that they would not expand operations within the state. This type of discrimination has been rejected across the United States, drawing outrage & condemnation from every corner of the country.

Rebecca Robertson, legal and policy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, insisted, “there can be no compromise on discrimination”. When President Obama and the U.S. Department of Education attempted to overreach with a directive that schools implement requirements that would have allowed exactly that, Texas led a lawsuit challenging that directive, and a federal judge in the Lone Star State ordered it suspended. “We are getting rolled by the Senate, and transgender children are a part of that bargain”.

“He would be very embarrassed and ashamed to be outed”, said Smith, who plans to pull her child out of school if the measure is adopted. That directive has since been rescinded by the Trump administration.