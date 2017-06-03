Texas state lawmaker says he received racist calls after House floor scuffle

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told ABC News that they have not received any calls from Rep. Matt Rinaldi (R-Irving), whose claim that he reported protesters to ICE sparked a scuffle amongst legislators on the House floor Monday. “That kind of threatening language, he needs to be called out and held accountable for”.

A group of Democratic lawmakers is accusing a Republican colleague of threatening to “put a bullet in the head” of someone on the Texas House floor, as a raucous immigration protest unfolded in a public gallery.

Rinaldi contends that Nevarez told him he’d “get him” on his way to the auto.

Representative César Blanco told the Texas Tribune that’s when Representative Matt Rinaldi, a Republican, came up to him and several other Democrats and said, “I’m glad I just called ICE to have all these people deported”.

Protesters from around the state descended on the Legislature, first watching Monday’s session in silence then gradually growing louder. “I just walked right into the middle, and I was begging them, ‘People, please, not on the House floor'”.

“Matt Rinaldi gave the ideal example of why there’s a problem with SB4″, Romero told the newspaper.

Nevarez went on to explain that Rinaldi had promised to call immigration agents on protesters in the House gallery, which prompted the scuffle that involved several lawmakers.

Immigrant organisation, United We Dream, who took part in the protest, said they were protesting the “racist” law. The new law compels local police to enforce federal immigration law or risk losing their jobs or even jail time.

He said he doesn’t buy what Rinaldi is now saying, that he only wanted to defend himself if the argument moved outside as Nevarez suggested.

At this point, Rinaldi says that Romero “physically assaulted” him, and that another Democratic lawmaker, Poncho Nevarez, threatened to “get” Rinaldi on his way to his auto.

“He saw a bunch of people who look Latino, and he assumed they were undocumented”, Romero told the Observer.

Fort Worth Democratic Rep. Ramon Romero Jr. said that Rinaldi “gave the flawless example of why there’s a problem with SB 4”, which has been signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott. “I am now under DPS protection”, he said. “He created the scenario that so many of us fear”.

The episode was precipitated by hundreds of demonstrators, who arrived to protest a new law that ostensibly aims to crack down on “sanctuary cities” in the state; protesters argued that law was a draconian, “show me your papers”-type statute that would pave the way for racial discrimination by state officials”.