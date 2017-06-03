The company from North Korea released its iPad

A North Korean company has launched a new tablet.

Electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets are not rare in the country but the latest release has caught the attention of the rest of the world for having nearly the same name as one of Apple’s most popular products.

It’s unclear how much the Ryonghung iPad is being sold for, but the ad claims it is ‘now popular among customers’.

While imitation may be akin to flattery, the regime’s latest knock-off is blatant trademark infringement. The spec boasts of network connection capabilities, although you may have to log in to the North Korean intranet. The tablet doesn’t have the greatest specs and its design is nothing like Apple’s product but North Korea has chose to call it the Ryonghung IPad.

A couple of years ago, a desktop computer that looked virtually identical to an Apple iMac showed up at a trade fair in Pyongyong. In fact, North Korea has ripped off Western names and ideas several times before. Ironically, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un praised his country’s IT manufacturers for their “creative ingenuity” when they duplicated an iPhone in 2014.

The company just announced the Ryonghung iPad, a tablet that includes a 1GHz CPU, 512MB RAM, 8GB of internal storage (16GB of external storage), and an 8-inch display.Weighing in at 250g, it promises six hours of battery life.

“[Ryonghung iPad] can perform a range of functions such as reading different sources of digital information, office work and documentation”, the advertisement said. The tablet is pre-installed over 40 apps, including a calculator, encyclopedia on health and medical service Good Doctor 3.0.

So is Apple going to send its army of lawyers to Pyongyang to defend its trademark?