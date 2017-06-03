The NBA Finals – Warriors vs. Cavaliers 113-91

The Warriors know better than to relax against James and their rivals, Durant said.

While the Cavs try to figure out their problems on offense, they have even bigger fish to fry on defense as Golden State continually torched Cleveland in transition. A year ago the Cavaliers made the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, rallying from 3-1 down to take the title. “Are you kidding me?”

James and Kyrie Irving shot 19 for 42 between them but the sloppy ball handling allowed the Warriors to take almost as many shots – 106 – as they had points, and 20 more attempts than the Cavs’ 86.

The shooting was far from pretty, and Cleveland’s defense was a step behind most of the night, unable to stop the star-studded roster of All-Stars and key role players on the other side. Draymond Green had team-high 11 rebounds, and he was a major contributor in maintaining the rebounding balance.

For his part, Durant refused to comment on the alleged exchange during a post-game press conference. “But playing iso ball has helped us get to this point, and it has given us success in the last three years”.

“We feel like we can play much better, especially offensively, just finishing better around the rim”, Curry said.

At the same time, the unusual extra day between two games played in the same city gives teams a chance to rest tired bodies and prepare a game plan.

Thompson is averaging 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 32.3 minutes this postseason.

On about three different occasions the Cavs chose the latter, resulting in Durant cruising down a wide open lane to throw down one thunderous dunk after another.

“We all knew and saw that they were very concerned with the 3-point shooters”, Brown said. “It’s pick your poison”.

Game 2 is Sunday night, and if the score is anything like this one, we’ll have to take our drama where we can get it. If the Warriors protect the ball like they did in game one, in which they tied an NBA Finals record for fewest turnovers in a game with only 4, they will be virtually impossible to beat. Golden State also had 14 offensive rebounds.

Coaches of both teams were moderate in their statements.

Well Rihanna, that match did matter and tour Cavs need to get a lot better in a hurry if they are to make if back-to-back National Basketball Association titles.

– Despite the blowout loss, Lue said he’s not considering any lineup changes.