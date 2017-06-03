The No. 3 auto is finally back where it belongs

Despite being told he was five laps short on fuel to complete the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday night, Austin Dillon got to the checkered flag to claim his first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win.

The uncertain finish had fans on the edge of their seats and did much to prove that the sport’s longest race, which is often criticized as one of its dullest, can provide one of the best endings of the year. Whether it was a nailbiter in Daytona previous year, mishap at Kansas in 2016 or fuel mileage in Charlotte, Truex has seen so many strong efforts fall short.

But the first victory for Austin Dillon in the NASCAR Cup Series was more than just about it being No. 1.

Dillon, the grandson of Hall of Fame auto owner Richard Childress, was among several drivers who chose not to pit down the stretch.

Truex had plenty of gas left in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toytoa.

Truex has now led 625 of a possible 800 laps in the past two Coca-Cola 600s. Jones was pitting one stall further down the track than Johnson, forcing the No. 48 Chevrolet to maneuver past him. How will Larson’s first DNF of the season affect his points lead? Larson had not finished worse than 17th this season. Instead, he started 39th when he couldnt take a qualifying lap Thursday because of trouble clearing inspection.

The debris knocked a hole in the nose of Elliott’s vehicle, and flames erupted beneath the engine compartment as fluid spilled from the Chevy.

“It was a good 30 minutes to an hour, just to get to 4-85 and then go home”, Grayson said. “I hated to see him run out of gas”. I hit it pretty hard. I lost quite a bit of time in traffic. The chain reaction occurred after metal debris from Jeffrey Earnhardt’s auto flew into Elliott’s vehicle causing his vehicle to catch fire.

“I saw parts and pieces flying”, Elliott said. He passed us there coming to the checkers, so I was just hanging on that last run.

Entering the race weekend, Earnhardt said the team “totally eighty-sixed all that stuff we ran last week”.

XFINITY Series: Ryan Blaney Cruises to First NASCAR Victory Since 2015 -For the first time since 2015, Ryan Blaney went to Victory Lane, after leading 107 laps in the XFINITY Series race at Charlotte.

Truex led the most laps in Stage 3 to become the second driver to lead the most laps in three consecutive Coca-Cola 600s but a slow pit stop with three laps remaining in the third of four 100-lap stages allowed Hamlin to pick up the playoff point.

Busch is now 0 for 27 in Cup races here.

Truex dominated after a restart on Lap 176 and won the second stage going away.

(6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400. Despite leading 233 of the 500 laps in Charlotte, Truex couldn’t capture the win and had to settle for third.

Despite an nearly two-hour delay in the middle of the race, Dillon came through with his first career Monster Energy Series win.

After the subsequent restart on Lap 28, the rest of the first 100-lap stage ran caution-free, with Kyle Busch passing Truex on Lap 90 and pulling away to secure the playoff point accorded the stage victor.

While of course there were shouts about sportsmanship on Twitter, Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted that he didn’t mind Busch’s response at all.