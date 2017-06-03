‘The Stare Down’ Becomes Talk Of Game One

When the Golden State Warriors came to contractual terms with Kevin Durant some 330 days ago, it was with one clear objective in mind: to unleash him against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals.

It wasn’t the heat on Steph Curry’s feet or the abundance of celebrities and professional athletes scattered throughout the crowd that caught James’ eye, rather a lanky seven-footer with a silky smooth jump shot.

And stand out is exactly what Durant did.

With 23 points and six assists in the first half alone, Durant kept Golden State comfortably ahead for long enough to see the inevitable third-quarter flurry that has become a hallmark of this team’s success. Cleveland was able to reduce its deficit down to 12 on a Kyrie Irving layup with 3:05 left in the period, before then watching Golden State effectively put the game away by scoring 11 of the next 12 points.

Game 1 is Thursday at Oracle Arena, where the Cavaliers won their first championship a year ago by becoming the first team to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the finals. James will have to play better in this series for the Cavs to have any chance, and he can, and he will. Thursday’s 113-90 beatdown of the Cavs in the series opener was so convincing, so anticlimactic, it hints at a repeat performance before the series shifts to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4.

Kevin Durant put on a show in his first Finals appearance since the 2011-12 season, when he lost in five games to LeBron James and the Miami Heat as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It was a valiant effort in defence of a key member of his club but it’s unlikely anything but a breakout night shooting will stop the negative attention Thompson is bound to get. “So I’m more focused on defense”.

LeBron James had 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for Cleveland.

“We feel like we can play much better, especially offensively, just finishing better around the rim”, Curry said. “So we just got to continue to play great team defense”.

“K.D.”, he said, referring to Durant.

The Cavs just never seemed comfortable in this one beyond the opening seven or eight minutes. The Warriors fastbreak offense is so unique because any number of players can grab a rebound and run in transition.

Most of the discourse is about Durant, so here are two nice Curry moments: celebrating a three with some of the highest kicks this side of a cheer competition, and shaking LeBron out of his corporeal body.

On about three different occasions the Cavs chose the latter, resulting in Durant cruising down a wide open lane to throw down one thunderous dunk after another. “They capitalized a lot on our mistakes, a lot of transition, easy baskets that we can’t allow going into Game 2. It’s pick your poison”. And he wasn’t almost enough in Game 1.

Brown urged Kerr to wait until game time to make a final decision about coaching Game 1, but Kerr felt he needed to string together several good days in a row before returning.

While the Warriors are making National Basketball Association history as they did past year, they know the feeling will be bittersweet without a title. Better communication. We’ve definitely got to contest more shots.