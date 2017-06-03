The brouhaha stirred by US President Donald Trump’s tweet using a unique word “covfefe” has a cryptic explanation, going by White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The announced resignation of Mike Dubke, Trump’s relatively fresh communications director, this week suggests some form of White House communications shakeup is coming. Comey, as the bureau’s chief, was overseeing its investigation of Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election, including questionable ties between Trump’s campaign and Russian officials. “It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side-by-side, day-by-day with the staff of the communications and press departments”.

Mr Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, on Tuesday held his first White House briefing since the President returned from a nine-day worldwide trip amid talk that Mr Spicer’s own role may change. His last day has not yet been determined.

Daily White House briefings have been dominated by questions about Russian Federation, and Trump’s advisers feared the controversy could seep into Trump’s foreign trip if he held a news conference.

This caused the White House press corps to burst into laughter.

Even setting the scandal aside, it is clear Kushner gradually emerged as the most powerful of Trump’s senior advisers – and is not doing a very good job.

Kasowitz, a partner at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, has previously served as Trump’s personal lawyer, albeit for lower stakes affairs.

In a response to the media reports, Jamie Gorelick told the New York Times his client submitted the questionnaire prematurely on January 18 – and that the next day Kushner’s office told the Federal Bureau of Investigation he would provide supplemental information.

A Friday report in The Washington Post said Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak told Moscow that Kushner was the one who wanted a secret communications channel between Trump’s team and the Kremlin.

The committee also approved subpoenas to the two men’s firms, Flynn Intel Llc, and Michael D. Cohen and Associates PC, the committee announcement said. Other supporters have pointed to decades of precedent for back-channel communications – from Henry Kissinger and China to Barack Obama and Cuba.

Trump reportedly exchanged cellphone numbers with recently elected French President Emmanuel Macron during their recent meeting at the G7 summit in Brussels.

Duffy pointed out that Kushner should have disclosed his contacts Russian officials, but that the fact that he decided against it does not indicate any nefarious purposes. The official said Kushner was eager to share what he knows with Congress and other investigators.