Theresa May’s snap election gamble looking like a bad bet

When the prime minister called the election last month, polls suggested she was on course for a landslide majority with leads of up to 24 points in some polls.

They are now on course to win 310 seats at the election – short of an absolute majority of 326 seats needed to form a Government.

The Conservatives’ lead over Labour has shrunk to just three points according to a new poll which shows Britain heading for a hung parliament.

The British pound fell on Wednesday and is trading a near a one-month low of $1.2775 amid political uncertainty across the pond.

The Conservatives would still be the biggest party, but would not have an overall majority.

But if she fails to beat the 12-seat majority her predecessor David Cameron won in 2015, her electoral gamble will have failed and her authority will be seriously undermined. Labour’s projected 257 plus minority party seats would add up to 340, creating what would be a minority government of another coalition.

That would have uncertain consequences for Britain’s $2.5 trillion economy, and future government policy on everything from government spending and corporate taxation to bond issuance.

Previous opinion polls suggested Prime Minister Theresa May’s party would increase their majority, which is now 17 seats.

Update: The pound has swung into gains against the dollar, reversing losses sparked by a poll predicting a hung parliament, as a rival survey showed the Conservatives extending their lead among voters ahead of next week’s general election.

However, pollsters remain divided on the scale of the reduction, with some suggesting the Tories are still heading for a comfortable majority.

“There is a slightly more cautious attitude as a result of those narrowing polls”, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

The currency’s drop “is another example of markets not being prepared for a close election, let alone a hung parliament”, said Sean Callow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp., the second most-accurate major currencies forecaster in Bloomberg’s latest ranking.

The YouGov results suggest their team expect a higher turnout among young people, who are more likely to vote Labour, but if their projections are wrong the Conservatives will secure a comfortable win.

YouGov, using a technique called “Multilevel Regression and Post-stratification”, uses a range of factors including demographics, past elections and voter profiles to build a model which can come up with an estimate of how the vote will be split in individual constituencies.

Nearly all recent polls have shown the Conservative lead reducing.

Overall the Conservatives have now raised £9.5 million during the General Election campaign, compared to £3.4 million for Labour.

The YouGov poll for The Times put the Tories on 42%, down one point since the end of last week, with Labour up three on 39% and the Liberal Democrats down two points on 7% level with Ukip.