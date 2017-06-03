Thierry Henry reacts to Wenger’s new two-year deal

Arsenal finished in fifth place in the Premier League table and a point behind Liverpool to miss out on a place in next season’s Champions League competition. The dissent reached a crescendo during a run of seven defeats in 12 games between late January and early April.

Both players helped Arsenal to collect the FA Cup for the third time in four seasons on Saturday by beating Premier League champion Chelsea. A Champions League berth, while nice, would not save Arsenal from its trouble, as the club has not advanced past the Round of 16 since 2009/2010.

“They are of course unlimited, our ambitions“.

“We have a very heavy squad at the moment so maybe we might lose some players”.

Wenger has also said that he will look to extend Oxlade-Chamberlain’s current deal over the summer and now that his own has been sorted, will Liverpool’s plans to sign the England global be scuppered? Some fans staged protest marches before home games in recent months calling for the manager to step down, and planes carrying “Wenger out” banners flew over the stadium during two away games.

“There is no complacency anywhere at this club”.

Looking forward, Arsenal has a hard road ahead, as the top teams in the league are only growing stronger and more willing to spend money on big-name transfers. “Our goal is to compete for and win trophies here and in Europe”.

While Seaman wants a change in approach from Wenger, he is happy that the Frenchman is staying on.

“Arsenal have got a long way to go at the moment”.

“Whilst the uncertainty that we have experienced for an absurdly long time this season has finally come to an end with the announcement, for many supporters the feelings of discontent and disconnect with the club remain”.

Gazidis insists that Wenger remains the best man for the job at the Emirates.

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who owns 30% of Arsenal’s shares, has reportedly made a £1 billion bid to take control from American majority shareholder Stan Kroenke. “It’s what the fans, players, staff, manager and board expect and we won’t rest until that is achieved”.

“But when you look around and make that assessment, you don’t find any better candidates than Arsene Wenger. He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing”.

“This is not a sentimental decision, this is not a backwards-looking decision, this is all about looking forward”.