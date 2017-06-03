This time, LeBron isn’t likely to get the best of Durant

“You can not simulate what they bring to the table”, James, whose Cavaliers committed 20 turnovers in the loss, said after the game. Durant’s going to get his, just like Curry.

“We were talking about it before the game, and Steve suggested we try to get the ball in his hands right away and put him in position where he can attack downhill”, Brown said.

Durant could sign a so-called “non-Bird” extension for up to four years, but a more likely scenario would have him sign another two-year deal, with a player option on the second year (similar to what LeBron James did in Cleveland for several years). Instead, the Warriors can give Durant 120% of his 2016-17 salary, bringing him to about $32 million per year.

What’ll also help them on that end is making shots and not turning the ball over.

All of which added up to a 12.4 metered market result for the primetime game. Adding Kevin Durant in the summer, the No.1 seed in the West has looked almost unstoppable this postseason. LeBron James led the Cavaliers with 28 points, 19 in the first half. Durant is an epic player.

Just how do you play as fast and free as the Warriors and manage to commit just four turnovers the entire game?

“I’m cool”, he said.

The Cavs were actually successful in limiting the Warriors three-point game holding them to just 10-for-30 from behind the arc but losing the turnover battle by such a large margin made this one nearly impossible to win for the CAvs.

The Cavs chose to deny Curry a shot at three points and gave up two certain points every time, which is an absurd illustration of how hard it is to defend both men at the same time. Here are some adjustments the Cavaliers can make to mitigate the effectiveness of Durant and the Warriors’ strong-side overload defense.

Kerr reportedly watched Game 1 at Oracle Arena with former assistant and current Lakers head coach Luke Walton, who himself filled in for Kerr while he was out during the beginning of last season. It was the first championship for any Cleveland professional team in 53 years.

Before Game 1, Jefferson tried to sell the idea that Cleveland had improved with the additions of Deron Williams and Korver in place of Matthew Dellavedova and Mo Williams. Here’s a team that’s now 13-0 and winning by an average of 17-plus points per game. “Again, this is going to be a boxing match“. As we heard maybe too many times this season, the Warriors eventually held a 3-1 series lead that they … well, you know how that one ended. Thompson finished plus-8 in efficiency despite earning just six points on 18.8 percent shooting.

“They are a high-powered offensive team”, James said. In fact last night’s loss marked seven losses in the eight Finals openers of which he’s been a participant.