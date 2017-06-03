Three teens face charges in shooting of 6-year-old MS boy

At this point, no official charges have been filed in the case of kidnapped and murdered MS 6-year-old Kingston Frazier, although charges and more details in the tragic case are expected in the immediate future.

Dwan Wakefield, Byron McBride and D’Allen Washington are now being held without bond in the Madison County Detention Center. The child’s mother had left the vehicle running with Kingston inside, Hinds County sheriff’s officials said.

When she came out and found her auto missing, she started frantically searching for the deputy, found him and told him her vehicle and child had been taken.

An Amber Alert was issued for the missing boy and was canceled several hours later after police had said he was found dead in Madison County.

At the time, the boy’s mother, Ebony Archie had left the vehicle running in front of a local grocery store parking early Thursday morning, circa 2am as she shopped inside reported the Clarion-Ledger.

D’Allen Tyreek Washington is seen in a photo released by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department in Canton, Mississippi, U.S. May 18, 2017.

Ebony Archie, the boy’s mother, collapsed when she was told at the district attorney’s office that her son was dead. Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest announced at a news conference that authorities plan to.

Today was the day of his promotion ceremony at North Jackson Elementary.

Raw video shows the family arriving on scene as police tell reporters about Kingsotn’s death.

Officials say all three suspects will be charged with captial murder.

According to police, while Kingston’s mother was shopping, another vehicle pulled up alongside the running auto.

The boy’s great aunt, Velma Eddington, said his death was ultimately proof that “evil” existed everywhere. After completing Kingston’s autopsy, Madison County Cornor Alex Breeland said Kingston had been shot multiple times, but that none of the gunshot wounds were self-inflicted.

David Archie said, “You can’t continue to do what has taken place and that’s taking the lives of 6-yearolds, 20-year-olds”. “That baby hadn’t done anything to him”.

An alert was put out for the missing child, and relatives told the station they had combed the city looking for him.

“They killed my son, man… they killed him… they shot him”, Kingston’s father yells as he walks back towards the officers.

Jackson Public Schools said grief counselors were made available for students and staff at the school. “Those people are evil”.

“Sixteen to 30 are committing these crimes that you just can’t take back, and to be honest with you, I don’t think that they know the consequences of it”.