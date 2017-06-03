Three things we learned from Game 2

The teams come off a freaky Game 1 that featured a questionable offside review wiping out a goal by P.K. Subban, a Predators fan throwing a catfish onto the ice and the Penguins enduring a 37-minute shot drought and scoring the victor on the next shot they took. It’s not that they don’t throw punches; it’s not that they don’t have knockout power. The Penguins scored three goals in 3:18 and became the 46th team since 1939 to lead the Final 2-0. But, the Stanley Cup Finals, it’s not about me, it’s about the team. All three goals in the third period, we could have done something better.

Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has tied Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against Nashville at 1-1 late in the first period.

Rinne, who had previously not lost two in a row in these playoffs, allowed four goals on 25 shots. He allowed four goals on 11 shots in Game 1 and has allowed 20 goals over his past six games after allowing just 16 over his first 11 playoff games. Three of them went past Pekka Rinne, chasing the Predators goaltender for the first time this postseason.

“It’s insane”, said Guentzel, who had tied it at 1-1 at 16:36 of the first period. It’s not like the Predators are being completely outplayed. Rinne stopped a shot by Conor Sheary but the rebound came to Guentzel, who was in deep. The last player to lead the league in points and penalty minutes in the same postseason was Montreal’s Maurice Richard in 1947.

From there it was nearly all Penguins, as they drew five straight penalties and scored four straight goals. It won’t be Juuse Saros. I can tell you that it doesn’t. The scene has generated national attention, and spectacle is certain to grow Saturday when the Predators host a Stanley Cup final game for the first time (7 p.m., NBC Sports Network). “Our focus is the next game and that’s it. …” Unlike Game 1, the goal wasn’t challenged and taken away.

After the Malkin goal, Predators coach Peter Laviolette turned to backup Juuse Saros, another terrible performance for Rinne against the Penguins in the books; in four career starts in Pittsburgh before Wednesday, Rinne was 0-4 with a 4.71 goals-against average and an.831 save percentage. Laviolette is famously secretive, of course, so it might mean nothing. “There’s no question. We’re going to win the next game, and then we’ll move forward”. “I think the first goal of the third period, you know, we went out there after playing two really solid periods and they scored a goal on the first shift. It plays a part, but I’m not probably maybe as big on it as other people”.

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Patric Hornqvist, left, shoots the puck between his legs on goalie Marc-Andre Fleury during hockey practice at the team training center in Cranberry, Pa., Butler county, on Friday, June 2, 2017. Rinne kicked a Bryan Rust rebound to the slot where Guentzel scored his 12th of the playoffs and his second of the game.

In a lineup that features superstars like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel, it’s Guentzel that’s the early favorite to win the Conn Smythe as MVP at the end of this series.

Game 3 between the Predators and the Penguins is scheduled for 7PM CT.

But the Predators, in the finals for the first team, head home with a mountain to climb.

As for Crosby, Subban said the Penguins captain should expect to see more of him. Goalies go up, and goalies fall. They saw the Penguins magic ability to win games, even though they aren’t the best team on the ice.

Guentzel has 12 goals and 19 points through the playoffs, despite going through a production lull during the seven game series against the Ottawa Senators. The Penguins have leaned on the ropes, dodged the punches, and knocked the Predators flat. “We know we can do a better job in front of him”.