Ticket touts attempt to cash in on Manchester charity concert

The tribute gig – which will take place nearly two weeks after the tragic incident – is completely sold out.

“At Ticketmaster we are doing everything we can – including extending today’s deadline – to ensure that tickets go to the actual fans and not the opportunists or touts who have also been applying for free tickets”, the company said.

All net ticket proceeds of the show will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross to support grieving families and victims of the attack.

Those who were at the original concert have been offered free tickets, while the the remainder went on sale for 52 United States dollars.

According to reports, eBay have denied that they allow the sale of any tickets on the site, and promised that all tickets for the event will be automatically removed.

‘With over 450,000 searches on our site for One Love Manchester over the last 24 hours, demand was always going to be extremely high. “We are cancelling tickets of those who are reselling wherever possible”. We are immediately removing all listings which attempt to profit unfairly from what happened.

Another user, Karl, wrote: “Over the moon to be attending One Love Manchester on Sunday and not forgetting that we are supporting those affected”.

The One Love Manchester concert at the city’s Old Trafford cricket ground is being shown across BBC radio and TV but will also be screened live in scores of countries around the world.

The Black Eyed Peas and Robbie Williams will join Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and other stars at a charity concert Sunday in Manchester, England.

Grande put the rest of her tour on hold after the attack.

In a recent statement, the former Nickelodeon star made it clear she wants to do something to help her fans. I’ll be returning to the incredibly courageous city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour and raise money for the victims and their families.