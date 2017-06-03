Tim Farron Refuses To Say Whether He Thinks Homosexuality Is A Sin

During the half-hour BBC1 show, Neil accused the Liberal Democrat leader of “filibustering” and failing to answer his questions, while Mr Farron complained that his interviewer was “doing more talking than I am”.

Farron said the deal should not be “stitched up by the politicians in Brussels and London…”

“I can not see any chance of us getting a better deal than the one we have now”, he told Mr Neil.

Mr Farron indicated that Liberal Democrats will nearly certainly campaign for Britain to remain in the European Union in the second referendum he has offered, saying he could not imagine Theresa May being able to strike a deal which would be better for Britain than holding on to membership.

To watch the event and submit your questions direct to Mr Farron, go to the ITV News Facebook page at 11am.

The Lib Dem leader retorted that Neil had “worse soundbites than (Ukip leader) Paul Nuttall”.

In an occasionally testy encounter, Mr Farron said: “I do respect the outcome of the referendum and I, nevertheless, feel a sense of real concern that in this country if you stand by your principles, if you question whether Theresa May is making the right choices, and Jeremy Corbyn of course backed her in that, then you are dismissed as a saboteur or a Remoaner”.

“I’ll be very clear with you, as I have been over the last 12 months”.

And Neil replied: “Mr Farron, you’re not answering”.

The Lib Dem leader, who was speaking over the host as Neil asked his question, insisted he was “answering politely”.

But he could not “imagine a deal that is better than the one we’ve got now”.

“How this works is I ask questions and you try to answer them”. “We don’t have open borders”.

“I take the view though, that as a political leader, my job is not to pontificate on theological matters”.

“Mr Farron let me try one more time, you are not going to heckle me out of this”, Neil fumed.

“It seems to me that there is a general election on at the moment, we need to be talking about big issues”.

This is the last interview before the election takes place in seven days time.