Today’s Brokerage Rating: Sabre Corporation (SABR), Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY)

Insider Trades for Sabre Corporation show that the latest trade was made on 14 May 2017 where Jones (Judson Wade), the Officer completed a transaction type “Buy” in which 24373 shares were traded at a price of $0. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabre Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000.

In other Sabre Corp news, insider William G. Robinson, Jr. sold 20,837 shares of Sabre Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th.

In terms of Buy, Sell or Hold recommendations, Sabre Corporation Cmn (NASDAQ:SABR) has analysts’ mean recommendation of 1.9. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Wednesday, February 8 report. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,531,092 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is now 6.4 days. The stock had a trading volume of 6,175,317 shares. However the price at the close of last session was 0.50% higher than its 50-day moving average and -7.53% under its 200-day moving average. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

According to analysts Sabre Corporation Cmn (NASDAQ:SABR)’s minimum EPS for the current quarter is at $0.31 and can go high up to $0.39.

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY), stock is trading $35.50 above the 52-week high and has displayed a high EPS growth of -1.60% in last 5 years. The business had revenue of $915.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.62 million. Sabre Corp had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 7.19%.

The company reported an impressive total revenue of 3.37 Billion in the last fiscal year. Currently, the stock has a 1 Year Price Target of $27.1.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Delta Lloyd NV Maintains Position in Sabre Corp (SABR)” was first posted by Markets Daily and is the sole property of of Markets Daily. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://transcriptdaily.com/2017/06/01/sabre-corp-sabr-releases-earnings-results-updated-updated-updated.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 2,365 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. Sabre Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. While looking the figure depicted by the Price to Earning we can suggest that the shares of The Wendy’s Company (WEN) are overvalued. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $438,202.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,209.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) stock soared 1.65% to $49.30 on the closing of 06/01/2017. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the information technology services provider an impact score of 69 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,647,000. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,602,000 after buying an additional 53,836 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Sabre Corp by 17.8% in the first quarter.

Investors of this company earned a return of 3.70% on the assets it owns in past twelve month.

Previously Sabre Corporation Cmn (NASDAQ:SABR) reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sabre Corp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 12,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period.