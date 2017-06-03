Tom Cruise Confirms Top Gun 2 Is Definitely Happening

“It is definitely happening“.

Cruise had also said as much during an interview with Graham Norton a year ago too, adding: “We’re discussing it”.

Mumbai: The 54-year-old-actor confirmed that a sequel to the 1986 classic “Top Gun” is happening and might start filming “probably in the next year”.

Okay, it isn’t necessarily a bombshell.

Cruise and original producer Jerry Bruckheimer have long discussed a followup to the highly-quotable film about a hotshot pilot in the U.S. Navy.

Cruise made a very clear answer when asked whether he was doing “Top Gun 2“.

Interviewed on the “Sunrise” show on Australia’s Seven Network, Cruise said that “filming will begin probably within the next next year”. This puts “Top Gun 2″ on track to be released 32 to 33 years after the first film. I know, it’s happening. “It’s happening, it is definitely happening“.

Ellison was quoted as saying: “There is an wonderful role for Maverick in the movie and there is no Top Gun without Maverick, and it is going to be Maverick playing Maverick”. “We’re trying to figure it out“.

However, Cruise hasn’t yet confirmed if that will actually be the case.

“Tom Cruise is now a teacher at Top Gun school and all the students are drones. he’s the only actor in the movie”, said LA Times correspondent Matt Pearce.

Looks like all the old players are up for getting back together and we can’t wait to see it!

No word if Val Kilmer will be joining him; the star recently revealed he’s beaten throat cancer, and is taking some much needed time out.