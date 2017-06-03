Too close to call as Real take on Juve in UCL final

When the Real Madrid forward takes to the Millennium Stadium pitch to face Juventus on Saturday, it will be the fifth Champions League final in nine years for the three-time victor.

Such is his longevity at the top level, Gianluigi Buffon has won another European trophy in his career, but not during this century.

But the former France star has no doubt Ronaldo, who has also won two La Liga titles and two Fifa Club World Cups with Madrid, will have proved himself to be the more valuable of the two Real legends by the time he retires.

There haven’t been many in Europe for some time at Juventus. The likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves have been rock solid at the back for Juventus but something has to give in Cardiff.

This promises to be a very interesting tactical battle and it is also important to note that Real have scored in every game they have been involved in this season, while Juventus have only conceded three goals and scored twenty-one in the twelve matches they have played in the UCL. Madrid have scored in 64 consecutive games now, yet this could be their hardest test of all. This is my moral imperative for this game and I hope I can manage to do that because our team is very compact and based on collaboration.

“It’s a final, so regardless of the opponent you must play a certain way”. This style of play allows Gonzalo Higuain to be the lone striker – his favourite position.

Zidane must decide whether to choose between Gareth Bale and Isco in what seems like his only selection issue before Saturday’s Champions League final.

“Obviously what I want the most is to play more freely up front”, Ronaldo said, “and that is the opportunity coach Zinedine Zidane has been giving me as a No. 9″. Raphael Varane, Pepe and Nacho are contenders to partner Sergio Ramos in the centre and the fit-again Daneil Carvajal makes for a case to start over the unpredictable Danio at right-back.

Defending European champions Real are aiming to win the title two years running, which would be a Champions League first.

At the age of 39 Buffon, a 2006 World Cup-winner with Italy for whom he still is the first-choice keeper, will want to end his club’s 21-year wait for the title.

The game will bring together the two best teams in this year’s competition as both side’s look to win football’s most prestigious prize.

They have been longtime teammates in Brazil’s national team and are expected to be starters under coach Tite in next year’s World Cup in Russian Federation. That’s why I feel much stronger than people who say they are never scared.

Dealing with the pressure of chasing history is no burden for Zidane and his players.

Juventus meanwhile are competing in their ninth final, having lost in six of their previous eight appearances, beating only Liverpool in 1985 and Ajax in 1996. But Ronaldo even has experience with that.

Can Buffon secure his first Champions League title?