Top CEOs tell Trump: You’re wrong on Paris

Norway’s largest pension fund with 53 billion euro ($59.5 billion) in assets under its management said it would also continue to invest in renewable energy despite the American president’s decision, saying in a statement that “Donald Trump is jumping off a train that has already left the station”.

But Lewes resident Matt Ehlers said he doesn’t believe Trump’s offer to re-negotiate the agreement will work out.

Trump said the agreement hurts the USA economy and American workers.

They added that they now planned to step up their commitment to “swiftly” implementing the agreement.

“In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, but being negotiations to reenter, either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction under terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers”, Trump said from the White House Rose Garden.

Mexican ministers said the world had a “moral imperative” to live up to the commitments made in the Paris climate pact, while Brazil’s foreign ministry said it was concerned and disappointed by Washington’s move.

Vice President Mike Pence introduced Trump in the Rose Garden Thursday and said Trump is “choosing to put American jobs and American consumers first” with his announcement that the USA will withdraw from the Paris accord.

“While the loss of America’s leadership is unfortunate, this is a struggle that is far from over”, he said.

“In addition to being disappointed, I’m also angry”. Musk said he advised the president to stick with the Paris deal through White House officials and the business councils. I call on everyone – the scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs – disappointed in the US’s decision to come here [to France]. They pledged to do more to help developing countries adapt.

“Climate change is real”.

Citing research from the National Economic Research Association, Trump said if the USA continued to comply with the accord, it would cost the country 2.7 million jobs by 2025.

“If the president is going to be AWOL in this profoundly important human endeavor, then California and other states will step up”.

In Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed regret at the decision, and called for a continuation of “climate policies which preserve our world”. Actress Bette Midler said: “Short-sighted #DonaldTrump quits Climate Accords“.

Trump had said he’s been lobbied heavily by both sides on the climate agreement.

“Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children’s future at risk”, Zuckerberg said. When I was a member of the French government participating in a global tour to build consensus for climate action – an effort that eventually culminated in the Paris agreement – I experienced firsthand what American leadership can achieve.

“Donald Trump has made a historic mistake, which our grandchildren will look back on with stunned dismay at how a world leader could be so divorced from reality and morality”, Sierra Club President Michael Brune said in a statement emailed to VOA.

“This action is totally contrary to their best interests: their health, security, food supply, jobs and future”.

Among the scientific community, Britain’s prestigious Royal Society said Trump’s decision would hamper U.S. innovation in cleaner technology. Calculations suggest withdrawal could result in emissions of up to 3 billion tons of additional carbon dioxide in the air a year – enough to melt ice sheets faster, raise seas higher and trigger more extreme weather.

But Trump’s decision undermines every one of these goals, and it goes against the wishes of a vast majority of Americans, including many of his own supporters.