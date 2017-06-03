In the Western Region, there are 20 legs ran throughout different communities, raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics.

Local law enforcement and the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office will take to the streets of Carroll County as they walk, run and bike to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland. Approximately 3,000 officers will carry the FLAME OF HOPE almost 1,500 miles, running through Illinois communities via 23 different legs (routes) to its final destination, the Opening Ceremonies of the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games on June 9 in Normal, Illinois. Most of the runs are named in memory of fallen officers, and this year organizers added two military runs. The run will begin at 1 p.m. and is expected to have 300 Air Force participants.

Officers asked more than 100 athletes from Kansas Special Olympics to run alongside them, making all the difference to these men and women.

Upon arrival at the State Capitol, agencies from across the state will gather for the Opening Ceremonies of the Colorado Special Olympics.

With over 68,000 athletes registered in NY state, according to Cassandra Rucker, events like today will help ensure that Special Olympians have a great time during their games, because the Special Olympics is the largest amateur sports organization in the world.