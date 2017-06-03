Trans-Pacific Partnership nations to pursue deal without US

Mr Seko said his meeting with Mr Lighthizer built on an understanding reached between Mr Trump and Mr Abe in their meeting in February to focus on one-on-one trade talks.

But economists caution that whatever emerges from the process will be a shadow of the deal Trump killed.

But it is uncertain whether they can realize an 11-party TPP anytime soon, as some members remain unwilling to move ahead without the participation of Washington, which pulled out earlier this year, Kyodo News reported.

A copy of edits to the draft statement seen by Reuters showed that the USA wanted to remove a reference to “reaffirm our commitment to achieving free and open trade” and another to the benefits of globalization. Without the USA market, the 11 remaining states account for less than a third of the original market.

The agreement to press ahead with a new deal highlights a sharp change of tack from Japan.

But the USA withdrawal has put major doubts over the future of the TPP agreement. The TPP was championed by former President Barack Obama and was seen as a counterbalance to China’s growing influence in the region.

China, in light of the USA shift, is pushing a free trade agreement – Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership – to encompass the vast majority of Asian economies.

The deal goes further than most existing free trade pacts, with labour laws, environmental protections and intellectual property rights touted as a new gold standard for global trade.

The deal was also seen as a way to counter Beijing’s regional economic dominance.

“The ministers acknowledge that RCEP is now the only mega free-trade agreement (being) negotiated globally and are of the view that efforts must be exerted to conclude the negotiations expeditiously”, Malaysia said. “It will participate but would not want it to be China-led”.

On the sidelines of a weekend Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Vietnam ministers pencilled in more talks in Japan this July.

She expected the group would agree to fine-tune the deal to compensate for the U.S.’s absence.

Commenting on the prospect of TPP, New Zealand Minister of Industry and Trade Todd Michael McClay expressed hope that the deal will continue to be deployed to bring benefits to businesses and the people.

They also reaffirmed the balanced outcome and the strategic and economic significance of the TPP. They reportedly suggested that could even end up including the USA again, in the event of a change of heart in Washington.

The group said it aimed to complete the assessment before it meets again on the margins of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in mid-November in Vietnam.

Mexico’s economy minister said though member states were committed to resuscitating the TPP, with or without the US, they didn’t want to squander years of effort building trade relations with Asia.

As recently as November, Mr Abe said a TPP deal without the USA would be “meaningless”.