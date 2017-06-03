Trump and Hillary trade jabs in Twitter skirmish

“I suppose I could have stayed home and baked cookies and had teas”, she told one reporter on the campaign trail in describing her decision to continue her legal career while first lady of Arkansas.

President Trump astounded the nation and the internet over when he tweeted: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”.

“She says it was bankrupt …” “The dishonesty, the fabrications”.

Trump pounced on Clinton’s comments.

In her expanded remarks which you can see below, she implies media bias from the New York Times, blames fake news and repeatedly invokes interference by Russian Federation.

She also pointed to the length of Russian involvement in the Presidential elections the intelligence assessment that said Russia helped Trump to defeat Clinton.

Not that Trump read it, but in a long profile in New York Magazine, Clinton said all those things.

“I’ve won races, I’ve lost races”.

“What we thought we were doing … was going to Obama 3.0 – better targeting, better messaging and the ability to both turn out our voters as we identified them and to communicate more broadly with voters”, she said.

“Russia must be laughing up their sleeves watching as the US tears itself apart over a Democrat EXCUSE for losing the election”, he tweeted on May 11.

The trouble started yesterday when Mrs Clinton raised questions over whether Mr Trump’s campaign was linked to the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 USA presidential election.

Hillary Clinton went a step further on Wednesday in blaming her election loss to Donald Trump on cyber attacks by Russian Federation, saying Americans including associates of the Republican president likely had a hand in the effort.

Clinton pointed to several factors as the reason she lost, including fake news on Facebook and troubles at the Democratic National Committee.

“All that said, irony of her bashing DNC data: our models never had [Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania] looking even close to safe”, Therriault tweeted.

“I’m now the nominee of the Democratic Party“.

“They had to be ready for that and they had to have a plan for that, and they had to be given the go-ahead”, she said. We pick presidents via the electoral college not the popular vote. “I had to inject money into it. the DNC, to keep it going”. “I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party”, Ms. Clinton said. She also used Twitter as an example of the many ways the Trump administration was distracting Americans from what the real issues were.