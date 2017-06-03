President Donald Trump declared Thursday he was pulling the USA from the landmark Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat global warming and distancing the country from its closest allies overseas.

However, Trump declared, emphasizing every word: “As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the nonbinding Paris accord”.

Trump says the deal “disadvantages” the US and is causing lost jobs and lower wages.

Withdrawing from the pact was one of Trump’s principal campaign pledges, but America’s allies have expressed alarm about the likely consequences of the US abandoning the pact. It undermines America’s standing in the world and threatens to damage humanity’s ability to solve the climate crisis in time. To remain in the deal, the USA must cut its emissions by 26 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.

Obama is defending the deal that his administration painstakingly negotiated.

Trump promoted his announcement Wednesday night on Twitter, after a day in which USA allies around the world sounded alarms about the likely consequences of a US withdrawal.

Former President Barack Obama says the Trump administration is joining “a small handful of nations that reject the future” by withdrawing from the Paris climate change pact.

Trump claimed before taking office that climate change was a “hoax” created by the Chinese to hurt the USA economy, an assertion that stands in defiance of broad scientific consensus.

Obama says that businesses have chosen “a low-carbon future” and are already investing heavily in renewable sources like wind and solar. For example, soon after the announcement, 61 US mayors, calling themselves the “Climate Mayors”, released a statement saying they would continue to uphold the goals set by the Paris agreement, in spite of the president’s idiotic decision.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said The Paris Agreement is bad for America because it’s bad for jobs. Johnson. “The Copenhagen Consensus used the UN’s own model to estimate the deal would reduce warming by at most 0.3 degrees by 2100”. The film’s climax centers on Gore as he travels through Paris, urging people to get on board with the agreement before the convening United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2015.

Trump says, “This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries obtaining a financial advantage over the United States”. The organization’s main Twitter page quoted Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as saying, “Climate change is undeniable”.

Trump spoke from the White House Rose Garden on a warm, sunny day.

They say it’s “crucial. that all parties stick to the Paris Agreement”.

That film’s sequel, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power, kicked off the Sundance film festival this year and focuses on how the Paris climate agreement came to be.

The Kremlin says Russian Federation is committed to the Paris climate change accords.

Trump’s influential daughter Ivanka Trump’s preference is to stay, but she has made it a priority to establish a review process so her father would hear from all sides, said a senior administration official.

Former Vice President Al Gore is calling the decision to exit the Paris agreement “a reckless and indefensible action”.

White House aides were divided on the topic and had been deliberating on “caveats in the language” as late as Wednesday, one official said.

The White House had signaled earlier in the week that withdrawal was likely, but Trump has been known to change his mind at the last minute on such major decisions.

A spokesperson from the studio told Hollywood rag, The Wrap, that the filmmakers rewrote the documentary’s ending so that Trump’s Paris decision “will appear in the final film”.