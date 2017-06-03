Trump asked intelligence officials to deny evidence of Russian Federation collusion

Donald Trump’s intelligence chief declined to comment Tuesday on media reports that the president pressured him to publicly deny that evidence existed of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation to influence the 2016 US presidential race.

The Post story said a record of Trump’s request to Rogers was detailed in a memo from a senior NSA official – and that memo, as well as any that may be from the DNI’s office, would be available to Mueller, the former FBI director now heading the Justice Department’s investigation.

“I made it clear in my confirmation hearing that my role in the role of the Director of National Intelligence is to provide intelligence information relevant to policy makers, so they can base their judgment on that”.

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday it has determined that former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s appointment as special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election is compliant with ethics rules. And while Trump praised chief of staff Reince Priebus after the House passed a health care bill last week, associates say the president has continued to raise occasional questions about Priebus’ leadership in the West Wing.

Current and former intelligence officials view Mr Trump’s requests as a bid to tarnish the credibility of the agency leading the Russian Federation investigation. Both officials declined the request.

Coats’ testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee came one day after the Washington Post reported that Trump had appealed to Coats and National Security Agency (NSA) director Michael Rogers independently asking them to “publicly deny the existence of any evidence of collusion during the 2016 election”.

The U.S. intelligence community has not initiated an assessment of the significance or impact of any information that President Donald Trump revealed in a meeting with Russia’s foreign minister, a top U.S. official said on Tuesday.

Forty-eight percent of those polled said they oppose Trump’s decision to fire Comey compared to 37 percent who supported the president’s decision while 15 percent remain unsure.

The report added to concerns that Trump has tried to stifle an Federal Bureau of Investigation and Justice Department probe into whether anyone in his presidential campaign a year ago colluded with Russian covert interference in the election.

Mueller had been briefed on memos Comey had written about his interactions with Trump, including his recollection of Trump asking for the FBI to end its investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Last week, The New York Times reported that Trump explicitly asked Comey, then the director of the F.B.I., to shutter his agency’s investigation into Mike Flynn, the former national security adviser who resigned amid scandal in February.

