Trump attacks ‘fake news’ following reports his son-in-law Kushner has Russian ties

Clapper previously testified before a Senate judiciary subcommittee that he was not aware of any evidence demonstrating collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian Federation – but he also said he had been unaware of an FBI investigation into the matter until former FBI Director James Comey announced it publicly at a House hearing in March.

Trump has contemplated beefing up his communications team as a series of damning leaks threaten his ability to push through a robust legislative agenda.

“Whenever you see the words “sources say” in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names… it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers”. “I want that to be so strong and so good”.

The president has not yet commented on the calls for his son-in-law to have his security clearance suspended, but hit out at numerous White House leaks on Sunday, referring to them as “fake news”. The source for the story was only broadly described as being “familiar the matter”, without further identifying detail attributing this source to the White House, the Intelligence Community or some personal friend.

He said the USA could not necessarily trust messages from Russian Federation, but would include this distrust as another “data point” in White House deliberations.

During the press conference, Spicer bashed the use of unnamed sources in reporting just hours after Trump tweeted a Fox News article based on information from an unnamed source.

Mr Kushner boasts an enormous portfolio of domestic and global responsibilities underscoring his importance as Mr Trump’s chief aide-de-camp, despite having no experience in politics before the 2016 White House race.

“My dashboard warning light was clearly on”, Clapper said.

The president, however, says he has “total confidence” in Kushner, and the White House has sought to minimize the meeting as normal diplomacy.

Administration officials close to President Donald Trump have been pushing Kushner to step aside while the FBI investigates meetings that Kushner he had with Russian figures during the transition period following the November election, The Hill reported.

That’s one reason the Kushner overtures are getting so much attention.

The report, if confirmed, would raise new questions about the Trump team’s relationship with the Russians, who U.S. intelligence agencies say tried to sway the November presidential election in Mr Trump’s favour. His longtime attorney Marc Kasowitz will represent him in the ongoing Russian Federation probe.

The new operation could look like that in former President Bill Clinton’s White House, in which a team that spanned communications, legal counsel and legislative affairs handled questions about investigations into alleged wrongdoing. He has referred to the related investigation as a “witch hunt” and criticized the recent naming of a special counsel to lead it.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said it’s “obviously very concerning” that a key Trump campaign figure was possibly seeking secret communications with a country that intelligence experts say intervened in the 2016 election, the AP reported. The White House’s plans for the week remain largely unclear; Trump scrapped a planned trip to Iowa for a rally.