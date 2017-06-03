Trump blasts ‘crooked Hillary’ for blaming others for election loss

Hillary Clinton has blamed her unexpected defeat in the USA presidential elections on a variety of factors including Russian meddling, her own party, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the media and “a very broad assumption that I was going to win”.

Mrs Clinton cited the recent attack in Portland, Oregon, in which two people were killed after confronting someone shouting anti-Muslim insults at two young women.

“The Russians, in my opinion, and based on the intel and counter-intel people I’ve talked to, could not have known how best to weaponise that information unless they had been guided”, Clinton said.

She took to Twitter to fire back at Trump.

The trouble started Wednesday when Clinton raised questions over whether Trump’s campaign was linked to the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 United States presidential election.

And after blaming such myriad issues as the media, James Comey, the Russians, her supporters’ naive assumptions that she would win the race and Donald Trump himself, Clinton made a decision to go ahead and throw the Democratic National Convention’s apparent lack of data onto the festering pile.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a bad candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC”. The tweet remained online for some 5.5 hours, sparking worldwide ridicule.

Spokesman Sean Spicer was asked about the cryptic word. He offered no further explanation.

Reproach was assigned to the investigation into her use of a private email server while secretary of state – which she called “a nothing burger” – and former FBI Director James Comey’s subsequent investigation; media coverage of the election, including socially spread “fake news;” and the outcry over her supposed ties to Wall Street after she gave paid speeches to Goldman Sachs. “When people in power invent their own facts and attack those who question them, it can mark the beginning of the end of a free society”.

“They paid me”, said Clinton. She said it was likely that Trump’s associates had a hand in it. The presidential vote was November 8.

While she said she takes “responsibility” for her loss, Clinton still appeared reluctant to embark on serious and public self-criticism of her campaign loss.

Despite losing the indirect but all-important state-by-state electoral college count, “I won three million more (popular) votes than the other guy”, she said.