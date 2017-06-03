‘Trump broke me,’ says comedian after severed head row

The email sought donations to fight what it called “the left’s blatant disrespect”.

On Twitter earlier this week, Trump said the image of Griffin was “sick”, and that it had traumatized his family, especially Barron, his 11-year-old son.

Griffin released six Grammy-nominated comedy albums, performed in specials for HBO and Bravo, appeared on NBC’s “Suddenly Susan”, and won two Emmys for her reality show “My Life on the D-List”, which aired from 2005 to 2010. “She’s actually begged for forgiveness, and I believe in forgiveness”.

Kathy Griffin has apologized repeatedly for the controversial photo that sparked the ire of the president and much of the country earlier this week, but she has no intention of backing down. “And, that is what happened to Kathy”, Lisa Bloom, a L.A. -based civil rights attorney said.

Her attorney Lisa Bloom said, “The message is clear: Criticize the president, lose your job”. She said, “I don’t think I will have a career after this. I feel awful”, said Griffin.

Prior to taking on Griffin as a client, Bloom represented three of the women claiming that ousted Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly sexually harassed them.

Despite her apology CNN fired the 56-year old as co-host of its New Year’s Eve program.

Jim Carrey is standing up for Kathy Griffin after the firestorm surrounding Griffin’s internet video of herself with the bloody head of a decapitated Donald Trump. The photo was inspired by Trump’s comment that following a war of words with Megyn Kelly, she had “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever”.

Griffin and her attorneys appeared at a free-wheeling news conference Friday morning in which Griffin cried and again apologized for the shoot.

During today’s press conference Griffin seemed terrified that the President and the First Lady are trying to silence her and they are never going to stop until they had ruined her career forever. “But it’s a good time to be a comedian”, Griffin said.

During the press briefing, Griffin’s lawyer said the Secret Service had contacted her over the photo as well as a threat against the president.

“He’s a bully”, she said.

Following the scandal, Griffin was sacked from CNN, where she has hosted New Year’s Eve Live with network anchor Anderson Cooper since 2007.

Thursday, Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) said in a statement that Griffin will no longer participate in a July event in Minnesota with him.

The flame-haired amusing lady also stressed that her apology for the offending image stands – because she’s performed in war zones many times and would never intentionally invoke images of war crimes (i.e. beheadings).