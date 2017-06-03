Trump climate cop-out could ‘end U.S. supremacy’ on the world stage

Arnold Schwarzenegger is assailing President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, saying that a grassroots movement committed to “a clean future” will rise up against Washington.

The debate over whether to stay in the Paris deal split the administration.

Speaking to European business leaders alongside the Chinese leader, Mr Juncker said EU-China ties are underpinned by “a rules-based worldwide system”.

China always upholds multilateral rules, including WTO rules, ” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron called Trump’s decision “a mistake” and said that we all share responsibility to “make our planet great again”.

Other world leaders were more reticent in their criticism, either out of domestic concerns or because they don’t want to alienate the U.S.as an important ally.

That idea was unceremoniously slapped down by furious allies in Europe, who said the deal would stand.

In a joint statement, France, Germany and Italy said the climate deal could not be renegotiated. The choice, his biggest international policy decision to date, is an ill thought through move that will retard international efforts to tackle global warming and has already provoked an international furore of condemnation.

She said the agreement, which Trump rejected because he said it would impose “unfair” costs on USA industry, would ultimately result in more prosperity and greater opportunities for the world.

Nicaragua and Syria are the only countries not party to the Paris accord, the former seeing it as not ambitious enough and the latter being racked by a brutal civil war.

He then followed up with an email to Apple employees in which he explained that he tried to convince Trump on Tuesday to keep the U.S. in the agreement, “but it wasn’t enough”. The 82 leaders of cities from Seattle to NY to Fayetteville, Arkansas say they represent 39 million Americans.

Undeterred: The One World Trade Center in NY is illuminated with green light in response to Donald Trump’s move.

In the coming days, weeks and months, the Trump administration will need to implement the confused messages contained in the President’s speech.

Responding to Trump’s pointing to his city, Pittsburgh, Mayor Bill Peduto called the decision “disastrous for our planet, for cities such as Pittsburgh”, and a step that “has made America weaker and the world less safe”.

German industry associations also criticized Trump’s decision, warning that it would harm the global economy and lead to market distortions.

Withdrawal opponents – said to include Trump’s daughter Ivanka – had warned that the USA global leadership role was at stake, along with the environment. That was a blunt rejection of Mr. Trump’s assertion that he will eventually negotiate a better deal on climate. Seated in the front row were aides who had advocated for the withdrawal, including EPA administrator Scott Pruitt and chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Oil supermajors ExxonMobil and Chevron reiterated their support for the endangered agreement, while automaker General Motors said the White House’s decision would not lessen its resolve on the climate.

White House officials acknowledged that under the deal, formal withdrawal may not take place until after the 2020 election.

