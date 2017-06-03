Trump Defends Kushner With Story Citing Unnamed Sources

Top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway dismissed concerns over reports that Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and a top White House adviser, had proposed a secret back channel between Russian Federation and the Trump transition team.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that a legal team may review Trump’s tweets before they are sent out, while the New York Times said the president has been urged by staff to stop tweeting.

The president, however, says he has “total confidence” in Kushner, and the White House has sought to minimize the meeting as normal diplomacy. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programmes that will save our country billions of dollars.

Last week, it was confirmed the 36-year-old, who is married to Mr Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka, was the focus of the FBI’s ongoing investigation.

Mudd was referring to last week’s Washington Post report that Kushner met in December with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.to discuss establishing a secret communication channel to the Kremlin that could not be monitored by USA intelligence – using Russian facilities. It was followed by a New York Times article alleging that he may have tried to do so through a well-connected Russian banker whose financial institution is under sanction by the U.S.

While Spicer wouldn’t confirm anything, he did point to comments made recently by Trump’s secretary of homeland security and national security adviser.

U.S. media said the White House is creating a new rapid-fire communications unit to respond to the controversy, led by Kushner, senior presidential adviser Steve Bannon and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Separately, he told Fox News: “Any time you have channels of communication with a country, particularly one like Russian Federation, I wouldn’t criticise it”. At the time, a White House official dismissed it as a brief courtesy meeting.

“As you heard [national security adviser H.R.] McMaster and [Homeland Security chief John] Kelly say over this weekend, they’re not concerned”, she said. But people familiar with the matter say the Federal Bureau of Investigation now considers the encounter, as well as another meeting Kushner had with a Russian banker, to be of investigative interest.

President Trump meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (l.) next to Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak at the White House on May 10, 2017.